Player Ratings: RSL 0-0 Columbus

Zac MacMath - 6 MacMath had to stay aware and alert against Columbus. They did not have many chances, but they had some tricky half-chances that MacMath kept out of the net.

Justen Glad - 6.5 Glad was there to clean up a few mistakes that his teammates around him were making. He also was in the mix on set pieces getting a couple shots off.

Andrew Brody - 6 It was a very efficient game from Brody who did not really make any mistakes and ended the game with a very high pass completion percentage of just over 90%.

Marcelo Silva - 6.5 Silva and Glad is as good as any center back partnership in MLS at the moment. Silva brings the physicality and sacrifice and we saw that on full display against the Crew.

Aaron Herrera - 6 It was good to have Herrera back in the starting lineup. Except for a couple of minor errors, he was very sharp and helped keep the Crew off the board.

Pablo Ruiz - 6 Ruiz returned to the starting lineup and had some very bright moments between some good passing, a good shot, and some committed defense.

Jasper Loeffelsend - 6.5 Was anyone creating more havoc and covering as much space as Loeffelsend? He was an engine in the middle of the field.

Jefferson Savarino - 6.5 Savarino was RSL’s most dangerous player again even though he didn’t find his way onto the scoresheet. He had the Crew’s full attention.

Justin Meram - 5.5 Meram did some decent things moving the ball forward but was reliably there on the defensive side of the ball.

Sergio Cordova - 5.5 Cordova had a couple half chances to score but came up short. He was best in his ability to hold up the ball.

Rubio Rubin - 5 Rubin got a start with Wood being out but was unable to find that form that we all know he is close to finding.

Substitutes

Jonathan Menendez - 4 Menendez got his first significant minutes since his injury and was clearly chipping the rust off. Some poorly executed footwork and later a handball both resulted in turnovers when RSL was desperately trying to create scoring chances.

Scott Caldwell - 5.5 Caldwell came on and provided a new look from the midfield that was needed to move forward. He was really good connecting with those around him.

Maikel Chang - N/A