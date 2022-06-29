RSL vs. Columbus: Player of the Match

Whelp, there went the weekend, and now it is finally time to honor the player of the match! So, what a strange match. Not good, also, a few bright spots. Bright spot for me: sitting next two a man and his son, out on a trip to some national parks and wanting to catch a match. Some nice people and I hope they had an amazing time!

Now, pro refs? Well, let’s leave that to someone else. For the player of the match, let’s start off with some honorable mentions. First, Loffelsend was great. He seemed to be everywhere. His motor is second to none on the field. Herrera seemed to play with a chip on his shoulder, and this after signing a new contract.

So, who gets the nod? Well, I think that Justin Glad wins out. He did a good job keeping the sheet clean tonight and picking up a point. He statistically anchored the middle in the back, and that is saying something with another good outing from Silva. So, take a bow Glad!