RSL drops points against Vancouver on Herrera-conceded penalty, loses 2-1

RSL went down 1-0 to Vancouver, tied things up, and gave up an unnecessary penalty at the death — and that’s how RSL lost what became a somewhat upsetting 2-1 loss to the Whitecaps. How’d we get there? Let’s talk.

GOAL, Vancouver 1-0 RSL — 32’ RSL fell asleep on a long throw-in, and Zac MacMath’s goal was left largely unprotected as Vancouver knocked a ball in. Sergio Cordova challenged weakly for a defensive header, and defender Ranko Veselinovic tapped the ball in following a smart run past Justen Glad.

— 32’ RSL fell asleep on a long throw-in, and Zac MacMath’s goal was left largely unprotected as Vancouver knocked a ball in. Sergio Cordova challenged weakly for a defensive header, and defender Ranko Veselinovic tapped the ball in following a smart run past Justen Glad. 52’ Cody Cropper made what might have either been a wonder-save or a near-save — with the ball maybe going over the line — preventing a Sergio Cordova goal from a very nice header.

GOAL, Vancouver 1-1 RSL — 53’ RSL’s Justin Meram got free on the left side and finished very neatly past Cropper, picking up a really nice pass from Pablo Ruiz. Had that goal not gone in, we might have been looking at a VAR situation. But the ball didn’t go out of play after the Cordova header, so there was no cause to stop play, and they certainly wouldn’t call back a goal to give a different goal for the same team. Although that would have been fun.

— 53’ RSL’s Justin Meram got free on the left side and finished very neatly past Cropper, picking up a really nice pass from Pablo Ruiz. Had that goal not gone in, we might have been looking at a VAR situation. But the ball didn’t go out of play after the Cordova header, so there was no cause to stop play, and they certainly wouldn’t call back a goal to give a different goal for the same team. Although that would have been fun. 81’ Pablo Ruiz hit the post on a shot from distance, though it was a deflection that sent it there — quite an opportunity, created in particular after Bobby Wood and Cropper collided.

84’ RSL is saved by an offside call, with Tosaint Ricketts only just drifting offside. His finish was very nice, and his run past Brody was a bit head-shaking on the RSL side. At any rate, all’s well that ends well.

90+1’ Speaking of things that end well — uh, yeah. Aaron Herrera gave up a penalty and received a second yellow card for his trouble, going in way too hard on an unnecessary sliding tackle in the box.

GOAL, Vancouver 2-1 RSL — 90+3’ The ensuing penalty? It’s a goal. Awhoops.

— 90+3’ The ensuing penalty? It’s a goal. Awhoops. We saw the debut of Diego Luna (88th minute or so), another solid showing from Jefferson Savarino (around the 60th minute) and the return from injury of Anderson Julio (82nd.)