Royal Roundup: Ukraine storybook run ends with 1-0 defeat in Wales.

Joy and sorrow combine as Wales defeated Ukraine 1-0 to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. For Ukraine it ends their world-supported run which gave hope and pride to citizens of the war-torn nation. To Wales it means their first return to the World Cup since 1958.
REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH
- [RSL][KSL] Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps 2, RSL 1.
- [90M] Player ratings for both VAN and RSL.
- [SLT][MLS] How long will Damir Kreilach’s surgery rehab take?
- [RSL] Homegrown players Jaziel Orozco and Yekeson Subah have graduated from RSL’s academy school.
- [KSL] RSL sponsors, and participates in the Utah Pride Festival.
- [RSL] The U-15 academy team beat Portland Timber’s U-15’s 1-0 in their final spring season match.
MLS / USL / NWSL
- [90M] Manchester City pass on NYCFC’s Valentin Castellanos, but Leeds United is interested.
- [90M] Average MLS attendance in 2022 by team.
- [90M] Charlotte FC fires head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez after slow start to 2022.
USA
- [MLS] The USMNT and Uruguay finished in a scoreless draw on Sunday.
- [USSP][NBC] The USMNT defeated Morocco 3-0 in friendly tune up before Leagues Cup starts.
- [CBS][SI] USWNT midfielder Catarina Macario will miss World Cup qualifying after tearing her ACL in Lyon’s final match.
- [FRS][SI] The CEO / Secretary General of U.S. Soccer, Will Wilson is stepping down effective October 31st.
INTERNATIONAL
- [MLS][TG] Players on the Canadian National Team refused to train before their friendly match vs Panama as negotiations continue with Canada Soccer over World Cup compensation. The match was eventually cancelled as the dispute continues.
- [MLS] Toronto FC win their 8th Canadian Championship with PK shootout win over CPL’s Forge FC.
- [TG] The twisted attitude of French authorities toward soccer fans led to the UEFA Champions League fiasco.
- [90M] The Concacaf Champions League is set to expand and change qualification starting in 2024.
- [TG] The trial of former FIFA leaders Sepp Blatter and Michel Palatini finally starts this week in Switzerland. Both are charged with corruption, fraud and embezzlement.
