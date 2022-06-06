Royal Roundup: Ukraine storybook run ends with 1-0 defeat in Wales.

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

Joy and sorrow combine as Wales defeated Ukraine 1-0 to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. For Ukraine it ends their world-supported run which gave hope and pride to citizens of the war-torn nation. To Wales it means their first return to the World Cup since 1958.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[RSL][KSL] Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps 2, RSL 1.

[90M] Player ratings for both VAN and RSL.

[SLT][MLS] How long will Damir Kreilach’s surgery rehab take?

[RSL] Homegrown players Jaziel Orozco and Yekeson Subah have graduated from RSL’s academy school.

[KSL] RSL sponsors, and participates in the Utah Pride Festival.

[RSL] The U-15 academy team beat Portland Timber’s U-15’s 1-0 in their final spring season match.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[90M] Manchester City pass on NYCFC’s Valentin Castellanos, but Leeds United is interested.

[90M] Average MLS attendance in 2022 by team.

[90M] Charlotte FC fires head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez after slow start to 2022.

USA

[MLS] The USMNT and Uruguay finished in a scoreless draw on Sunday.

[USSP][NBC] The USMNT defeated Morocco 3-0 in friendly tune up before Leagues Cup starts.

[CBS][SI] USWNT midfielder Catarina Macario will miss World Cup qualifying after tearing her ACL in Lyon’s final match.

[FRS][SI] The CEO / Secretary General of U.S. Soccer, Will Wilson is stepping down effective October 31st.

INTERNATIONAL