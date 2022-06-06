RSL vs. Whitecaps FC: Player of the Match

Well, the good: RSL controlled the match, was in the position to take a point on the road and could have won the match with some different decision making or finishing. We also took an insane number of passes, 552 and we completed 87% of them.

The bad: RSL controlled the ball a lot, but most of it was not very threatening, and this led to shots, but not a lot of quality shots. We took 10 and put 4 on frame. One went in, and a couple didn’t have a lot of power.

The ugly: well, need we say more? Losing in stoppage time penalty kick, on a second yellow/red card on Aaron Herrera. That is just ugly. Herrera went to the ground in the box in stoppage time, and didn’t get there in time. It was ugly.

So, who gets player of the match? There was some good individual play, and this week the nod goes to Justin Meram. He finished with a goal, and 94% passing efficiency. He played hard and certainly helped control possession. With a disappointing loss on the road, Meram is going into the break having a good few months for RSL.