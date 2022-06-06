Player Ratings: Vancouver 2-1 RSL

Zac MacMath - 5 MacMath did not have an outstanding game one way or another. He had two saves and two goals got past him.

Justen Glad - 5 Glad clearly lost his mark on the first Vancouver goal but otherwise had a good game.

Andrew Brody - 5.5 Brody was solid defensively and controlled the ball well when it came his way.

Marcelo Silva - 6 Silva was solid in the back and had some quick reaction stops the few times that Vancouver threatened.

Aaron Herrera - 4.5 Herrera had some great service throughout the match but made an extremely risky tackle in stoppage time that resulted in his second yellow card and Vancouver getting the full three points.

Pablo Ruiz - 6.5 Ruiz had some beautiful passes and was pretty good on set pieces. His pass led to the Meram goal even if it didn’t initially reach the intended target.

Jasper Loeffelsend - 5.5 Loeffelsend has a motor that does not quit. He made some smart plays as well as some much-needed plays for RSL.

Maikel Chang - 5.5 Change wasted a pretty good chance sending the ball high but had a few decent passes to put pressure on Vancouver.

Justin Meram - 6.5 Meram was RSL’s best player of the game pushing the ball up the field and putting Vancouver on their heels. He had RSL’s lone goal as well going near post to finish.

Sergio Cordova - 6.5 The lack of goal line technology robbed Cordova of a goal. He was close to scoring on a few occasions and played with confidence.

Bobby Wood - 5 Wood played the full 90 and was in some good spaces, but was unable to get a shot off.

Substitutes

Jefferson Savarino - 6 Savarino got 30 minutes in this one and was as good as anyone on RSL at getting shots off, testing the keeper, and finding the right person in space.

Anderson Julio - N/A

Diego Luna - N/A