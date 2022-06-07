Soapbox Standup: June 7th

It’s the June 7th edition of Soapbox Standup.
Soapbox Standup is a weekly podcast bringing you the latest headlines about Real Salt Lake in a 15 minute episode, published every Monday morning.
This week, we cover:
- RSL’s late loss to Vancouver
- An argument for goal-line technology
- Diego Luna’s debut for Real Salt Lake
- The Monarch’s 4-0 loss to Vancouver 2
- Damir underwent a successful surgery on his back
- RSL took part in the Utah Pride Festival to show support for the LGBTQ+ community
- International break with RSL’s next game is home on June 18
