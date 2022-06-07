 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Soapbox Standup: June 7th

RSL’s late loss to Vancouver, Luna’s debut, Dami surgery, and RSL participates in The Utah Pride Festival

By Lucas Muller
It’s the June 7th edition of Soapbox Standup.

Soapbox Standup is a weekly podcast bringing you the latest headlines about Real Salt Lake in a 15 minute episode, published every Monday morning.

This week, we cover:

  • RSL’s late loss to Vancouver
  • An argument for goal-line technology
  • Diego Luna’s debut for Real Salt Lake
  • The Monarch’s 4-0 loss to Vancouver 2
  • Damir underwent a successful surgery on his back
  • RSL took part in the Utah Pride Festival to show support for the LGBTQ+ community
  • International break with RSL’s next game is home on June 18

