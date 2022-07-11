RSL vs. Colorado Rapids: Player of the Match

The Rocky Mountain cup. Always a riot in the RIOT. And after a disappointing loss last week, there were high hopes coming home that we would turn things around and walk away with three points. Our player of the match did his best to help that.

What was not good: Julio being injured in the first 12 minutes. Not good. Conceding a goal in the 89th minute. Giving up a PK in the 66th minute. The refs. OK, all excuses aside, the bottom line, RSL had a 2-0 lead and ended with a draw. That always feels frustrating. And we take that draw to Atalanta on the 13th, this Wednesday. Picking up 3 points on the road would be ideal!

So, player of the match goes to Jefferson Savarino. He passed at 90% on 32 touches. He had 3 key passes, and he was a consistent dangerous threat and scored. He has made appearances in 4 matches just rejoining RSL, and has 3 goals and an assist. Not bad at all. Glad to have him back!