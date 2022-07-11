Player Ratings: RSL 2-2 Colorado

Zac MacMath - 5.5 MacMath had a bright first half and then things got a bit worse in the second, not that he had a poor game by any means. He came up with a couple of stops while a couple goals got past him.

Johan Kappelhof - 5 Kappelhof did let Zardes free a few too many times for our liking, but was was a suitable center back that got his second consecutive start.

Andrew Brody - 5 Brody got beat a couple of times and had a questionable clearance fro which RSL was lucky to not have conceded a goal.

Marcelo Silva - 3.5 Silva committed a penalty, fair unfair, and then left Abubakar with way too much space on the goal that tied the game for Colorado.

Aaron Herrera - 6 Herrera had some nice plays on both sides of the ball and was well-timed in his tackles and in his passing.

Pablo Ruiz - 6 Ruiz picked up a nice assist to Savarino who used eyebrow-raising skill to score his goal from the top of the box. He got a little hot-headed in the second half and ended up having to sub off.

Jasper Loffelsend - 6 Loffelsend did what looked to be an incredible amount of running and created some space for RSL’s offense now and again.

Jefferson Savarino - 7.5 Savarino was undoubtedly RSL’s most dangerous player on the night and is quickly on his way to becoming RSL’s stats leader. He had an impressive goal creating some magic toward the first half and had the Rapids’ attention the whole game.

Maikel Chang - 5 Chang showed some inconsistency in this game. He earned some significant minutes by having a pretty big impact in the previous game, but was unable to unlock the same creative doors as he did there.

Anderson Julio - N/A

Sergio Cordova - 4 Cordova had a couple of pretty clear chances that he and everyone else knew he should have finished which would have locked up the three points for RSL. He has to be better in those moments.

Substitutes

Justin Meram - 6.5 Meram made a great turn late in the second half to open us the lane for Ruiz who then assisted on the Savarino goal. That goal does not happen without Meram. He later found himself in the right spot to head in a rebound and get RSL’s second goal.

Nick Besler - 5 Besler came on to help put the game away but was largely ineffective in the middle and Colorado had a few breakaways.

Rubio Rubin - 5 Rubin only had 15 minutes to work with and entered the match when Colorado started to really push with desperation.

Scott Caldwell - N/A

Diego Luna - N/A