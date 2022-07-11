Soapbox Standup: July 11th

It’s the July 11th edition of Soapbox Standup.
Soapbox Standup is a weekly podcast bringing you the latest headlines about Real Salt Lake in a 15 minute episode, published every Monday morning.
This week, we cover:
- Real Salt Lake win the Rocky Mountain Cup through a disappointing 2-2 draw against the Colorado Rapids
- A more meaningful look at Diego Luna
- Monarchs fell 4-2 to Houston Dynamo 2
- Everton Luiz leaves RSL
- Joni Menendez may be going out on loan
- Upcoming RSL and Monarchs games
