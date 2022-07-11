 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Soapbox Standup: July 11th

RSL win the Rocky Mountain Cup, a better look at Luna, Monarchs fall to Houston

By Lucas Muller
It’s the July 11th edition of Soapbox Standup.

Soapbox Standup is a weekly podcast bringing you the latest headlines about Real Salt Lake in a 15 minute episode, published every Monday morning.

This week, we cover:

  • Real Salt Lake win the Rocky Mountain Cup through a disappointing 2-2 draw against the Colorado Rapids
  • A more meaningful look at Diego Luna
  • Monarchs fell 4-2 to Houston Dynamo 2
  • Everton Luiz leaves RSL
  • Joni Menendez may be going out on loan
  • Upcoming RSL and Monarchs games

