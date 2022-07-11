Everton Luiz officially joins SK Beveren

Real Salt Lake announced today the official transfer of Everton Luiz to Belgian outfit SK Beveren, a club also owned by RSL co-owner David Blitzer.

Luiz’s transfer follows a new contract signed at the beginning of 2022 on a one-year deal. He played 12 matches this year, starting four.

It does not appear that there was a transfer fee involved in the deal, which is not surprising. Luiz did not hold much transfer value at 34-years-old, and there is likely some degree of friendliness between Real Salt Lake and Beveren, if just for the loan of Chris Kablan, let alone for ownership reasons.

Everton Luiz was an important player for a long time for Real Salt Lake, and that extends as far as RSL’s 2021 playoff run, in which he played full minutes against Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders. His yellow card suspension heading into RSL’s Western Conference Final appearance was a disappointment for all involved (though perhaps not a surprise) as he had re-asserted himself on the squad.

RSL general manager Elliot Fall:

“We share nothing but gratitude towards Everton for his time with and service to our Club. Everton was a critical piece in both our 2019 and 2021 playoff pushes with him in the lineup, and we are glad we could facilitate his desired move back to Europe. We expect great success for him in Belgium, and are proud to call him a member of the RSL family.”