RSL cedes points on road, loses 2-1 to Atlanta United

Real Salt Lake made it four matches without a win tonight, losing 2-1 to an Atlanta United team that’s provided their opponents with repeated equalizing opportunities in the final minutes of the match.

GOAL, Atlanta 1-0 RSL, 8’ — Atlanta opens the scoring way too early for my comfort, with Thiago Almada feeding Ronaldo Cisneros, who scored with shocking ease. A chop took out Erik Holt, and it’s truly shocking how easily Cisneros was able to set up shop between Holt and Johan Kappelhof. It’s an ugly, ugly goal, and it makes RSL look like a terrible team.

Inch-perfect.



Almada's beautiful pass sets up Cisneros for the opener in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/jrS2eCa6HJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 13, 2022