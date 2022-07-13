RSL vs. Atlanta United: Player of the Match

It wasn’t even that hot in Atlanta tonight, but RSL sure got burned. On the road, coming off a few matches that have not been stellar, RSL could have really used three full points. What do we know at this point? Clearly I need to start watching The Batman again if it helps the team win. Maybe Rpatz is secretly an RSL fan, I don’t know, but I do know we need to turn things around.

Now, with the rotation in the lineup, I did not expect the team to easily win. Pairing center backs that have not played at all together this season seemed like a poor idea. Also, not a bad idea to give Silva a rest. Not having Savarino was also a blow, but also better to be safe than sorry.

I did expect to see some different lineups but I was not sure what Brody was doing way out of position and well, the lineup didn’t really work and led to some miscommunications and two goals for Atlanta. Neither was really MacMath’s fault.

I apologize, this is about the player of the match, not my ramblings about the match. So, let’s just give it to our captain for the first 69 minutes, Justin Meram. He has played so many minutes already this season, and against a team he used to play for, her was dangerous, got a beautiful assist, and earned player of the match honors for the week! Now, on to Sunday and hopefully a full 3 points!