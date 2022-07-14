Player Ratings: Atlanta 2-1 RSL

Zac MacMath - 6 The scoreline is misleading for MacMath as the chances that got past him were not his fault. He did make some good stops to keep the game within reach.

Johan Kappelhof - 6 Kappelhof’s goal was a welcome and timely, but unfortunately does not absolve him of the defensive miscues on both of Cisneros goals. .

Andrew Brody - 6 The turf seemed to take away some of Brody’s smooth mobility, but he was credited with an assist on the Kappelhof goal.

Erik Holt - 3 Holt got badly beat and turned on both of Atlanta’s first-half goals, putting RSL in a hole to star things off.

Tate Schmitt - 5.5 Schmitt had a few poor giveaways, but put in an undeniably strong effort away from home.

Aaron Herrera - 6 Herrera played with great situational awareness. He definitely helped a back line that was not used to playing together.

Nick Besler - 5 Besler got his first start in a while and while he didn’t excel, he held his own.

Pablo Ruiz - 5.5 Mastroeni subbed Ruiz off at the half for what seemed to be cautionary reasons, but Ruiz did not have a great half looking somewhat fatigued.

Justin Meram - 6.5 Meram played the role of savvy veteran while wearing the captain’s armband. He was RSL’s most dangerous player until being subbed off in the 69th minute.

Rubio Rubin - 5 Rubin had one clear chance early in the game, but was not much of a threat besides that.

Diego Luna - 4 Luna looked a bit out of his element in his first MLS start, unable to make connecting passes and playing really high up the field.

Substitutes

Sergio Cordova - 4.5 Cordova once again had a few chances and no goals to show for it.

Jasper Loffelsend - 6 Loffelsend came on at the half and once again provided an energetic, intentional spark for RSL.

Maikel Chang - 6 Chang provided a bit more danger for RSL as a sub but was ultimately unable to find that attackign player when given the chance.

Chris Kablan - 4.5 Kablan only had a few moments when he was involved in the play and it did not work out in his favor.

Bode Hidalgo - 5 Hidalgo came on pretty late in the game, but was not really involved until the final minutes when RSL had numbers forward.