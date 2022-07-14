The Inside Look with Meg Van Dyk

On this episode of the Inside Look, we hear from RSL Communications Manager Meg Van Dyk. Meg tells us about her time in the NWSL, working with the Monarchs and Academy, and the future of Real Salt Lake. Meg is a pillar of the RSL organization, having originally joined the Utah Royals staff in 2019, she went on to work with RSL, the Monarchs, and RSL Academy. Meg brings a unique perspective on the team, NWSL, and culture at Real Salt Lake.