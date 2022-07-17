RSL vs. Sporting Kansas City: Player of the Match

OK, so I watched The Batman and also Michael Keaton’s Batman, and well, we just won. You’re welcome. Likelihood of a causation of watching Batman and RSL winning, slim. Correlation? Well, I will let the results speak for themselves. What is the old saying? It’s only crazy if it doesn’t work?

A win at home. Nice. Against KC? Super nice. Back in third place in the West? Excellent!

So, who takes home the honors? In his short time back with RSL Jefferson Savarino has 4 goals (almost 5). Sergio Cordova has 4 now. The player of the match goes to Pablo Ruiz. He was great tonight. He had three key passes, he scored a goal, and he had over 90% pass accuracy. He touched the ball over 50 times. Nice job Pablo Ruiz! Now, on to the next one!