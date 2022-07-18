Player Ratings: RSL 3-0 Kansas City

Zac MacMath - 5.5 MacMath had a pretty slow night which RSL’s defense holding the fort down.

Andrew Brody - 6.5 Brody was much more involved in the offense in this game than in the past handful. He had a great assist with his less-preferred foot to help RSL open up their scoring account.

Justen Glad - 6 Glad returned to the starting core and brought the stability and consistency that we desperately needed after conceding too many goals over the past few games.

Marcelo Silva - 5.5 Silva captained RSL again and led the defenders in getting the shutout.

Aaron Herrera - 6.5 Herrera had some really great moments on both sides of the ball and picked up an assist. Had the finishing been a bit better, he might have had a few assists.

Pablo Ruiz - 7 Pablo got a goal that had been a long time coming, but just as important was him was he was very sharp on the night and was clearly controlling the middle of the field.

Jasper Loffelsend - 5.5 Loffelsend was buzzing around the field as per usual. He cleaned up a lot of messes and helped keep Kansas City at bay.

Jefferson Savarino - 8 Savarino was really fun to watch in this one. He had five shots, four on target, a goal, and an assist. He was an obvious threat that the opposition simply could not contain.

Justin Meram - 7 Meram created chance after chance in this one and was rewarded with two assists.

Maikel Chang - 6 Chang got the hockey assist which is probably some sort of soccer god make-up call for other assists he was strangely denied.

Sergio Cordova - 6 Cordova got the goal that he desperately needed and it was a nice header that he directed downward and into the goal. He had another chance or two that he absolutely should have done better with. But the good news is the monkey is off his back.

Substitutes

Nick Besler - 5 Besler played the close-out role again and was pretty clean in his passing.

Anderson Julio - 5.5 Julio was really threatening and using his speed to his advantage when KC was tired and a man down but just couldn’t finish when escaping the back line.

Erik Holt - N/A

Diego Luna - N/A

Bode Hidalgo - N/A