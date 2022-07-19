 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Soapbox Standup: July 19

RSL fall to ATL, but soundly defeat SKC at home, as did the Monarchs against SKC II

By Lucas Muller
It’s the July 19th edition of Soapbox Standup.

Soapbox Standup is a weekly podcast bringing you the latest headlines about Real Salt Lake in a 15 minute episode, published every Monday morning.

This week, we cover:

  • Real Monarchs defeat SKC II 1-0 in a stoppage time winner to get their second win of the season
  • Real Salt Lake fell 2-1 against Atlanta in Georgia
  • RSL snapped their winless streak with a 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City
  • Justen Glad’s return was felt, Marcelo makes this 100th appearance for RSL and Meram hits 50+ goals and 50+ assists in MLS play
  • Utah welcomes Wolverhampton Wanderers II and Chelsea II and will face the Monarchs
  • Everton Luiz, Jony Menendez, and Chris Kablan have all moved off the RSL roster, which could be indicative of an incoming player
  • RSL to host FC Dallas at the weekend

