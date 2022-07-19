Soapbox Standup: July 19

It’s the July 19th edition of Soapbox Standup.
Soapbox Standup is a weekly podcast bringing you the latest headlines about Real Salt Lake in a 15 minute episode, published every Monday morning.
This week, we cover:
- Real Monarchs defeat SKC II 1-0 in a stoppage time winner to get their second win of the season
- Real Salt Lake fell 2-1 against Atlanta in Georgia
- RSL snapped their winless streak with a 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City
- Justen Glad’s return was felt, Marcelo makes this 100th appearance for RSL and Meram hits 50+ goals and 50+ assists in MLS play
- Utah welcomes Wolverhampton Wanderers II and Chelsea II and will face the Monarchs
- Everton Luiz, Jony Menendez, and Chris Kablan have all moved off the RSL roster, which could be indicative of an incoming player
- RSL to host FC Dallas at the weekend
