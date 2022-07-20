Analysis: RSL games on Sunday

If you were one of the many fans thinking that Real Salt Lake tends to play worse if the game is on Sunday, you are not alone! What about mid-week games? They’re a bit harder to judge.
Of the 57 games RSL has played on a Sunday, only 17 were wins (30%), 11 were draws (19%) and the remaining 29 were losses (51%). The goal differential for all Sunday games isn’t even close: 63 for, 90 against.
So what about the games during midweek? I looked at those too, but as MLS scheduling is all over the table, ‘midweek’ can count as anything from Monday to Thursday. RSL tends to break even on those games. 128 games played with a 48-51-32 record, with a goal differential of +2.
Here’s a look at the breakdown for each MLS team
- Atlanta United - No Sunday games, 1 midweek game: 0-1-0 -1 GD.
- Austin FC - No Sunday or midweek games yet.
- Charlotte FC - No games played vs Charlotte yet.
- Chicago Fire - 2 Sunday games: 0-1-1 -2 GD. 5 midweek games: 1-2-2 -3 GD.
- Chivas USA - 5 Sunday games: 1-3-1 -2 GD. 6 midweek games: 4-0-2 +9 GD.
- Colorado Rapids - 4 Sunday games: 2-1-1 +2 GD. 9 midweek games: 3-5-1 -3 GD.
- Columbus Crew - No Sunday games. 8 midweek games: 4-2-2 +8 GD.
- D.C. United - No Sunday games. 6 midweek games: 1-5-0 -8 GD
- FC Cincinnati - No Sunday or midweek games yet.
- FC Dallas - 2 Sunday games: 0-1-1 -1 GD. 6 midweek games: 1-4-1 -5 GD.
- Houston Dynamo - 4 Sunday games: 2-1-1 +3 GD. 8 midweek games: 3-4-1 -4 GD.
- Los Angeles FC - 2 Sunday games: 0-2-0 -3 GD. 4 midweek games: 2-2-0 -1 GD.
- L.A. Galaxy - 7 Sunday games: 0-6-1 -11 GD. 19 midweek games: 7-6-6 +4 GD.
- Miami FC - No games played vs Miami yet.
- Minnesota United - 2 Sunday games: 0-1-1 -4 GD. No midweek games played.
- C.F. Montreal - 1 Sunday game: 0-1-0 -1 GD. 3 midweek games: 2-1-0 +2 GD.
- Nashville FC - 1 Sunday game: 0-1-0 -2 GD. No midweek games.
- New England Revolution - 1 Sunday game: 0-1-0 -2 GD. 4 midweek games: 2-1-1 +1 GD.
- New York City FC - 1 Sunday game: 0-1-0 -6 GD. 3 midweek games: 2-1-0 +2 GD.
- New York Red Bulls - No Sunday games. 8 midweek games: 3-1-4 +4 GD.
- Orlando City - 2 Sunday games: 0-1-1 -2 GD. No midweek games.
- Philadelphia Union - 1 Sunday game: 1-0-0 +1 GD. 2 midweek games: 0-0-2 0 GD.
- Portland Timbers - 3 Sunday games: 2-1-0 0 GD. 7 midweek games: 4-2-1 +4 GD.
- San Jose Earthquakes - 3 Sunday games: 2-1-0 +2 GD. 7 midweek games: 3-2-2 +1 GD.
- Seattle Sounders - 4 Sunday games: 0-4-0 -6 GD. 11 midweek games: 1-4-6 -2 GD.
- Sporting Kansas City - 10 Sunday games: 5-2-3 +3 GD. 6 midweek games: 2-4-0 -4 GD.
- Toronto FC - 1 Sunday game: 1-0-0 +1 GD. 5 midweek games: 2-2-1 +2 GD.
- Vancouver Whitecaps - 1 Sunday game: 1-0-0 +1 GD. 3 midweek games: 1-2-0 -1 GD.
In summary, we have done OK on Sunday vs some teams (SKC), but most others we have a losing record. For midweek, we’ve done best vs LAG with 7 wins, but our worst record is vs the Rapids with 5 games lost. So if MLS can schedule only our Sunday games against SKC, and midweek games against LAG we should do well!
