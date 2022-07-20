Analysis: RSL games on Sunday

If you were one of the many fans thinking that Real Salt Lake tends to play worse if the game is on Sunday, you are not alone! What about mid-week games? They’re a bit harder to judge.

Of the 57 games RSL has played on a Sunday, only 17 were wins (30%), 11 were draws (19%) and the remaining 29 were losses (51%). The goal differential for all Sunday games isn’t even close: 63 for, 90 against.

So what about the games during midweek? I looked at those too, but as MLS scheduling is all over the table, ‘midweek’ can count as anything from Monday to Thursday. RSL tends to break even on those games. 128 games played with a 48-51-32 record, with a goal differential of +2.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each MLS team

In summary, we have done OK on Sunday vs some teams (SKC), but most others we have a losing record. For midweek, we’ve done best vs LAG with 7 wins, but our worst record is vs the Rapids with 5 games lost. So if MLS can schedule only our Sunday games against SKC, and midweek games against LAG we should do well!