Chris Kablan returns to SK Beveren

Real Salt Lake announced the return of Chris Kablan to SK Beveren in a press release today, with the defender’s time at the club being cut short of his initial two-month loan period.

Kablan played in just two Real Salt Lake matches, and he started three matches for Real Monarchs. Despite playing in a position of some need for Real Salt Lake, it never truly felt like he had a fair shake at playing time, although inevitably, the coaching staff will have seen significantly more of him than fans.

Elliot Fall, RSL general manager

“We are grateful to Chris for his time, effort and diligence here in Salt Lake this summer. We wish him the best in his return to Beveren, and in his future endeavors.”

Antoine Gobin, CEO of SK Beveren