Power Ranking Averages - Week 20-21 (7/21/22)

Another double week for MLS, and 13 sites published for weeks 20-21. Waking the Red is on drop warning, if no update next week they’ll be dropped. One site retroactively published rankings back to week 17, so totals and some positions have been changed accordingly.
Sites Used
- Jeff Sagarin
- Five Thirty Eight (Proj. points)
- Who Scored
- ESPN
- Massey
- Sonny Moore Rankings
- MLS
- Verses Sports Simulator
- Simmons Ratings - No ranking wk 20/21.
- Freeborg Power Index
- MLS Network
- Betting Odds (avg. of mult. sites)
- Sports Club Stats - No ranking wk 18-20/21
- Broadway Sports
- Coach & Crew
- Waking the Red - No ranking wk 15-20/21 (drop notice)
- US Soccer Players (monthly) - No ranking wk 19-20/21
You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.
Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.
I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.
- Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list.
- Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.
All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.
The full spreadsheeet is here.
2022 Power Ranking Average
|Place
|Team
|Wk 19
|Wk 20/21
|Wk Best
|Wk Worst
|Std. Dev
|2022 Avg
|Place
|Team
|Wk 19
|Wk 20/21
|Wk Best
|Wk Worst
|Std. Dev
|2022 Avg
|19
|Atlanta United FC
|21.5
|19.91
|9
|24
|4.31
|16.3
|4
|Austin FC
|2.4
|3.18
|1
|10
|2.22
|9
|20
|Charlotte FC
|18.4
|20
|17
|25
|2.19
|22.6
|25
|Chicago Fire
|26.1
|23.18
|15
|27
|3.13
|20.1
|16
|Cincinnati (FC)
|14.6
|16.45
|11
|20
|2.75
|20.4
|18
|Colorado Rapids
|20.8
|18
|13
|21
|2.82
|14.2
|6
|Columbus Crew SC
|12.2
|7.91
|5
|13
|2.33
|12.1
|27
|D.C. United
|27.5
|27
|26
|28
|0.71
|22.4
|10
|Dallas (FC)
|9.9
|9.82
|6
|17
|3.28
|9.4
|24
|Houston Dynamo
|22.4
|22.45
|18
|25
|2.1
|20
|22
|Inter Miami CF
|21.1
|20.64
|16
|25
|2.53
|23.5
|13
|L.A. Galaxy
|7.1
|12.64
|7
|21
|3.41
|8.4
|1
|Los Angeles FC
|1.4
|1.45
|1
|3
|0.78
|2.2
|9
|Minnesota United FC
|9.9
|9.45
|4
|14
|3.07
|11.9
|8
|Montreal (CF)
|10
|8.73
|6
|20
|3.91
|13.6
|11
|Nashville SC
|10.8
|10.18
|6
|15
|2.52
|8
|17
|New England Revolution
|14.8
|16.45
|7
|23
|3.94
|13.4
|3
|New York City FC
|4.3
|3
|1
|4
|1.12
|6.9
|5
|New York RB
|5
|5.82
|5
|10
|1.61
|6.4
|14
|Orlando City SC
|14.8
|14.18
|10
|23
|3.99
|12.4
|2
|Philadelphia Union
|2.7
|2.45
|1
|4
|0.88
|3.1
|12
|Portland Timbers
|12.4
|12.09
|5
|17
|4.19
|14.7
|7
|Real Salt Lake
|8.6
|8.36
|5
|15
|3.28
|10.1
|23
|San Jose Earthquakes
|21.6
|21.91
|13
|25
|4.2
|23.7
|15
|Seattle Sounders FC
|12
|15.91
|7
|24
|4.85
|12.3
|26
|Sporting Kansas City
|25.9
|26.55
|25
|28
|0.97
|23.1
|28
|Toronto FC
|25.1
|27.09
|23
|28
|1.63
|21.3
|21
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|20.4
|20.09
|13
|26
|3.96
|23.4
- Highest Standard Deviation: Seattle Sounders 4.85
- Lowest Standard Deviation: D.C. United 0.71
- Biggest Rise: Columbus Crew up 7.
- Biggest Fall: LA Galaxy down 7.
- New Lows: NAS (11th x2), TFC (28th).
- New Highs: LAFC (1st x14).
Site Bias
All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.
This bias list is based on Season Average and not weekly ranking.
2022 Power Ranking Bias
|SITE BIAS
|AVG
|J-Sag
|538
|Who Scrd
|Mass
|Sonny
|ESPN
|SCS
|MLS
|Co+Cr
|Odds
|VSS
|Simmons
|USSP
|MLSNW
|WTR
|Fr-Borg
|B-way
|AVG
|SITE BIAS
|AVG
|J-Sag
|538
|Who Scrd
|Mass
|Sonny
|ESPN
|SCS
|MLS
|Co+Cr
|Odds
|VSS
|Simmons
|USSP
|MLSNW
|WTR
|Fr-Borg
|B-way
|AVG
|Atlanta United FC
|16.3
|1
|-2.7
|-2.9
|3
|4.4
|-0.7
|-2.1
|0.1
|-1.1
|-1.9
|2.7
|0
|-0.3
|-6.9
|4
|2.1
|-2.4
|16.3
|Austin FC
|9
|1.8
|1.2
|-0.1
|-2.7
|2.9
|-0.9
|-4.7
|0.2
|-6.9
|3.6
|1.1
|1.8
|1.2
|-0.4
|0.7
|-3.9
|-4
|9
|Charlotte FC
|22.6
|1.6
|0.6
|0.8
|0
|3.6
|-0.8
|-1.4
|-1.3
|-0.3
|1.6
|-1.6
|0.9
|1.4
|-0.3
|-1.3
|-2.6
|-0.9
|22.6
|Chicago Fire
|20.1
|2
|0.6
|-7.2
|-0.7
|1.5
|-0.2
|-2.4
|0.8
|-0.7
|4.1
|0.5
|-0.3
|-0.3
|-0.9
|-7.7
|1.6
|0.9
|20.1
|Cincinnati (FC)
|20.4
|2.7
|2.1
|-1.3
|0.1
|2.8
|0.1
|-3.2
|-2.3
|-1.3
|2.3
|-1.1
|0.7
|1
|-2.4
|3.5
|-3.9
|-7.7
|20.4
|Colorado Rapids
|14.2
|-2.9
|1.1
|1.8
|1.2
|0.7
|-0.6
|2.4
|-0.8
|3.5
|-1.4
|-0.2
|-2.9
|-1.8
|0.3
|-3.6
|2.7
|-2.3
|14.2
|Columbus Crew SC
|12.1
|-0.9
|-2.3
|-4.6
|-2.2
|-1.1
|1.7
|-1.1
|3.8
|-1.5
|4.1
|0.9
|0.6
|-2.1
|4.1
|2.2
|4.5
|-0.1
|12.1
|D.C. United
|22.4
|1.3
|0.3
|-1.6
|0.4
|1.7
|1
|-4.6
|1.3
|-3.3
|-0.9
|0.2
|-0.8
|0.4
|1.1
|-3.3
|2.8
|-1
|22.4
|Dallas (FC)
|9.4
|-0.3
|0.6
|1.7
|-0.4
|-3
|-1.1
|-0.3
|0.1
|-1.4
|4.5
|-1.2
|0.2
|0.6
|0.1
|-1.7
|0.5
|-4.1
|9.4
|Houston Dynamo
|20
|0.8
|3.9
|-0.4
|0.7
|-1.1
|-2.9
|-3.8
|-0.6
|-3.9
|1.2
|-1.1
|0.4
|-2
|2.6
|-3.1
|-1.4
|-3
|20
|Inter Miami CF
|23.5
|2.4
|1.4
|-0.4
|0.6
|0.2
|-1.9
|-0.7
|-0.9
|0.3
|1.1
|-2
|2.3
|-1.1
|-1.5
|0.2
|-2.9
|1.2
|23.5
|L.A. Galaxy
|8.4
|1
|-1.8
|2.4
|-0.1
|1.3
|-1.5
|-0.1
|0.2
|1.1
|-1.7
|0
|1.3
|1.2
|-2.5
|-1.3
|0
|0.3
|8.4
|Los Angeles FC
|2.2
|0.6
|-1.1
|0.6
|0.3
|0.1
|-1.1
|0.4
|0.3
|-0.1
|-1.1
|0.7
|2.5
|0.2
|-0.5
|-0.6
|-0.2
|-0.5
|2.2
|Minnesota United FC
|11.9
|-2.2
|-0.2
|-7.6
|-2.5
|-3.8
|0.9
|2.9
|2.8
|1.4
|3.6
|0.2
|-1.1
|2.3
|6.3
|-3.2
|0.3
|4.1
|11.9
|Montreal (CF)
|13.6
|0.3
|-0.9
|8.4
|0.4
|1.4
|0.8
|0.2
|-2
|-0.1
|1.8
|-0.8
|0
|-0.4
|-4.1
|5.5
|-5.5
|-5.3
|13.6
|Nashville SC
|8
|-1.5
|-0.9
|4.3
|-2.3
|0.2
|-2.2
|2.3
|0.5
|2.8
|1.5
|1.2
|-4.3
|4
|3.1
|0.3
|-1.6
|0.4
|8
|New England Revolution
|13.4
|0.4
|-1.6
|-5.2
|2.8
|-0.5
|1.4
|2
|-0.1
|2.4
|-7
|1.6
|1.7
|-1
|1.3
|4.5
|5.6
|0.9
|13.4
|New York City FC
|6.9
|2.2
|-4.7
|-0.7
|1.9
|3.2
|1.4
|1.4
|-3
|1.8
|-3.8
|2.5
|1
|-1.1
|-0.1
|6.4
|2.2
|-5.3
|6.9
|New York RB
|6.4
|-2.4
|-1.6
|-1.6
|-0.1
|0.9
|-0.7
|-1.6
|0.9
|-1.8
|1.3
|4.4
|-1.1
|1.4
|3.3
|1.7
|0.8
|-2.8
|6.4
|Orlando City SC
|12.4
|2.2
|0.2
|6.9
|-0.5
|-1.1
|-0.2
|-1.4
|0.3
|-1.5
|0
|-0.3
|-0.7
|0.8
|-3.5
|-6
|-0.7
|6.3
|12.4
|Philadelphia Union
|3.1
|-1
|0.5
|-0.1
|-0.1
|-0.3
|1.2
|1.6
|0
|1.9
|0.2
|-0.2
|-0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.8
|0.8
|3.1
|Portland Timbers
|14.7
|-1.6
|3.6
|-6.1
|0.7
|-3.1
|-0.7
|5.8
|1.7
|-0.2
|-0.6
|-0.1
|0.9
|3.5
|0.7
|-1.8
|2
|2.7
|14.7
|Real Salt Lake
|10.1
|-0.1
|2.2
|1.8
|-1.2
|-2.1
|-1.4
|-2.4
|2.2
|-0.4
|4
|-3.4
|-1.8
|-2.1
|0.2
|-0.5
|-1.5
|4.5
|10.1
|San Jose Earthquakes
|23.7
|-1.7
|0.3
|-3
|-0.9
|-2.8
|1.9
|1.4
|1.5
|0.7
|2.3
|-1.6
|-0.6
|1.5
|1.1
|0
|-1.4
|0.6
|23.7
|Seattle Sounders FC
|12.3
|-3.7
|-0.9
|7
|1.6
|0.4
|4.6
|4.8
|-7.9
|6.1
|-8
|2.3
|-0.4
|-4.5
|-2.4
|4
|0.2
|5.6
|12.3
|Sporting Kansas City
|23.1
|-3.2
|-0.3
|2.9
|1.4
|-1.6
|1.7
|2.2
|1
|2.6
|-5.2
|-0.4
|-0.9
|-1.5
|0.4
|-1.2
|2.2
|4.2
|23.1
|Toronto FC
|21.3
|3.1
|2.3
|-5.8
|-1.8
|-0.7
|0.1
|-0.3
|2.1
|-1.2
|-5.8
|-0.8
|1.6
|-0.3
|2.5
|-2.4
|0.3
|6
|21.3
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|23.4
|-0.8
|-0.4
|1.3
|1.4
|-2.7
|1
|0.9
|0.2
|2.5
|0.8
|-2.8
|0.4
|0
|-0.6
|2.7
|-2
|2.2
|23.4
|Most Bias
|VS
|3.1
|3.9
|8.4
|2.8
|3.6
|4.6
|5.8
|3.8
|6.1
|4.5
|4.4
|2.5
|4
|6.3
|6.4
|5.6
|6.3
|VS
|Most Bias
|FOR
|-3.7
|-4.7
|-7.6
|-2.7
|-3.8
|-2.9
|-4.7
|-7.9
|-6.9
|-8
|-3.4
|-4.3
|-4.5
|-4.1
|-7.7
|-5.5
|-7.7
|FOR
|WEEK ACCURACY
|Exact
|1 off
|2 off
|3 off
|4 off
|5 off
|6 off
|7+ off
|Jeff Sagarin
|7
|13
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|FiveThirtyEight
|4
|14
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Who Scored
|3
|5
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1
|8
|Worst
|ESPN
|3
|8
|7
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Massey
|12
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Best
|Sonny Moore
|7
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|Versus Sports Simulator
|3
|11
|8
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons Ratings
|NA
|MLS Network
|6
|11
|4
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|MLS Soccer
|5
|13
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Freeborg Power Index
|4
|8
|3
|5
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Sports Club Stats
|NA
|Coach & Crew
|2
|16
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Betting Odds
|3
|8
|4
|6
|4
|1
|0
|2
|US Soccer Players
|NA
|Waking The Red
|NA
|Broadway Sports
|2
|11
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
