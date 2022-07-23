What we’re watching in RSL vs. FC Dallas

How to watch When : Saturday, July 23 | 8:00 p.m. MT

: Saturday, July 23 | 8:00 p.m. MT Where : Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT

: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT Television broadcast: KMYU

KMYU Digital Streaming : KSL TV & KSL Sports apps, ESPN+ (out of market)

: KSL TV & KSL Sports apps, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: English - ESPN700 AM. Spanish - KBMG Latino 106.3 FM, La Gran D 102.3 FM and KTUB 1600 AM.

Coming off of a big home win against a less than loved rival, RSL looks to get another 3 points at home. Dallas comes into town currently sitting in 6th place in the West. A win would help them with a playoff push. RSL seemed to work much better together last match, however Sporting KC is not a great team this season. So, what are we watching?

Goal differential

RSL has not scored a lot of goals this season. Last match we scored 3 and that pushed us into our first positive goal differential since Easter. Yes, it has been a bit. Having Jefferson Savarino back has helped, and RSL needs more goals and more goalscorers. Who steps up this week? Can Sergio Cordova become a real finisher? Will Savarino play in more of a middle role again? It seemed to help the attack.

Lineup Rotation

Some players for RSL have been putting a lot of minutes on their legs. Who comes off this match? Who starts? Justin Meram has more minutes this season than ever for RSL. Will he start on the bench? Will we see another start for Diego Luna? Will he catch up to MLS speed? We have been holding our own in the West, however, there doesn’t always feel like there is a lot of depth. Some of this is due to injuries. Also, multiple players have transferred. Are we bringing any new players in? August 4th is the close of the secondary transfer window.

Fireworks

Let’s be real, a number of fans will also come out to the Riot to see the fireworks after the match. I love these matches, because the stadium is packed, there are some people there who normally wouldn’t be, and I always hope we create some new fans, and there just seems to be a good vibe in the stadium. Let’s also hope that there are some fireworks on the field too. RSL needs goals, and there are a number of players who just feel due. So, here is to some fireworks on the field as well!

Injury Report