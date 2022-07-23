RSL blanked by FC Dallas in 1-0 home loss

- 15’ Jesus Ferreira opened the scoring with a neat bit of movement and an excellent turn leading into the pass. It was a good bit of movement that caught RSL sleeping defensively.
- 22’ Pablo Ruiz received a yellow card for a reckless tackle in the defensive half.
- HT — RSL created multiple chances throughout the remainder of the half, with Andrew Brody and Jefferson Savarino getting on the end of crosses from Aaron Herrera. RSL held the lion’s share of possession, but chances were not as unevenly weighted. Dallas had multiple opportunities to break through with a second, but they lacked a killer instinct — largely expected, given their league positioning.
- 90’ I don’t know what to say here. RSL couldn’t finish. They could, however, create. And that’s sort of who we are, at this point. One sloppy goal given up, and that’s really enough for an opponent to blank us at home? It’s intensely frustrating.
