RSL vs. FC Dallas: Player of the Match

This match hurts. The RSL Soapbox twitter feed made note that this felt like a trap game, and yes, yes it was. RSL was coming off of a huge home win, and while they dominated aspects of this match, the bottom line was the first loss at home of 2022 for RSL.

RSL took 25 shots. 25. 5 made it on frame, and once again, chances were there, finishing was not. This considers to be a theme for RSL. Our leading scorer has 4 goals. That is a stat that we would expect in April, not the end of July. We also passed almost 600 times on the night and had almost 70% possession.

The defense broke down tonight for a brief period, but it was all Dallas needed, and without an attack, well, RSL was left without being able to equalize. So, who is our player of the match?

Tonight I am giving it to Aaron Herrera. He hustled all match. The defensive breakdown did not occur on his side of the field. He served the ball in multiple times, and had 90 percent passing accuracy. He had 2 key passes and 50 total passes. You could feel his frustration at the half, and he came out hungry in the second half. So, while we would all rather have a win, Herrera is our player of the match.