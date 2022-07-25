Soapbox Standup: July 25

It’s the July 25th edition of Soapbox Standup.
This week, we cover:
- Real Salt Lake’s first home loss of the season, falling 0-1 to FC Dallas
- RSL’s head to San Jose
- The Monarchs beat Chelsea U-21 via a shootout, and then defeated Wolverhampton Wanders FC U-21 2-0 in a game that saw the return of Zack Farnsworth
- Gavin Beavers has been called up for the US U19 camp
