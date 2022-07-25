 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Soapbox Standup: July 25

RSL fall to Dallas, Monarchs beat Chelsea and Wolves’ U-21 teams

By Lucas Muller and Joseph Hutchison
It’s the July 25th edition of Soapbox Standup.

Soapbox Standup is a weekly podcast bringing you the latest headlines about Real Salt Lake in a 15 minute episode, published every Monday morning.

This week, we cover:

  • Real Salt Lake’s first home loss of the season, falling 0-1 to FC Dallas
  • RSL’s head to San Jose
  • The Monarchs beat Chelsea U-21 via a shootout, and then defeated Wolverhampton Wanders FC U-21 2-0 in a game that saw the return of Zack Farnsworth
  • Gavin Beavers has been called up for the US U19 camp

