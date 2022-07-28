Report: RSL targeting Lanus midfielder Facundo Pérez

Real Salt Lake is reportedly targeting 22-year-old Argentine midfielder Facundo Pérez, according to a report this morning from Buenos Aires-based journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

Facundo Pérez, mediocampista de 22 años de Lanús, está muy cerca de marcharse a la MLS.

*️⃣Hay negociaciones para que se vaya cedido (préstamo con cargo y opción de compra por un año) al Real Salt Lake City. — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 28, 2022

Perez, who has logged just over 4,000 minutes for Lanus, plays in the midfield and has scored two professional goals, both in a match against Gimnasia in 2021.

Some early scouting shows Perez playing what’s typically called an 8, playing in a more advanced pair in a midfield three. That role roughly translates to what Pablo Ruiz and Jasper Löffelsend are doing, although notably, Pablo Mastroeni recently expressed a desire to have a “6” — a more classic defensive midfielder. Perez has played that position at times in his Lanus career.

Pérez would immediately provide some depth for RSL, who lack a player to truly back up Pablo Ruiz or Jasper Löffelsend, who play could be described as a double-8 midfield. RSL’s other options, Scott Caldwell and Nick Besler, lack the dynamism of either player.

Should he join and start alongside Ruiz and Löffelsend — neither of which statement is a sure thing right now — Perez might realistically help comprise the shortest midfield in the league, standing 5-foot-7.

There’s no saying the accuracy of the rumor at this point, but Merlo is typically a solid source for Central and South American rumors.