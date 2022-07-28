Report: RSL targeting Lanus midfielder Facundo Pérez

Real Salt Lake is reportedly targeting 22-year-old Argentine midfielder Facundo Pérez, according to a report this morning from Buenos Aires-based journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.
Facundo Pérez, mediocampista de 22 años de Lanús, está muy cerca de marcharse a la MLS.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 28, 2022
*️⃣Hay negociaciones para que se vaya cedido (préstamo con cargo y opción de compra por un año) al Real Salt Lake City.
Perez, who has logged just over 4,000 minutes for Lanus, plays in the midfield and has scored two professional goals, both in a match against Gimnasia in 2021.
Some early scouting shows Perez playing what’s typically called an 8, playing in a more advanced pair in a midfield three. That role roughly translates to what Pablo Ruiz and Jasper Löffelsend are doing, although notably, Pablo Mastroeni recently expressed a desire to have a “6” — a more classic defensive midfielder. Perez has played that position at times in his Lanus career.
Pérez would immediately provide some depth for RSL, who lack a player to truly back up Pablo Ruiz or Jasper Löffelsend, who play could be described as a double-8 midfield. RSL’s other options, Scott Caldwell and Nick Besler, lack the dynamism of either player.
Should he join and start alongside Ruiz and Löffelsend — neither of which statement is a sure thing right now — Perez might realistically help comprise the shortest midfield in the league, standing 5-foot-7.
There’s no saying the accuracy of the rumor at this point, but Merlo is typically a solid source for Central and South American rumors.
