Report: RSL, D.C. United in trade talks for David Ochoa

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa is reportedly on the move, with Washington Post soccer reporter Steven Goff reporting this morning that the Mexican national team player is being sent to D.C. United in a trade deal for allocation money.

Goff is as reliable as they come, so I expect this deal either will happen — or that it’s already happened and just pending an announcement, which is what Goff says is the case.

D.C. United & Real Salt Lake agree to trade that sends GK David Ochoa to Washington for allocation money, sources say. Awaiting MLS approval. Ochoa, who chose MEX over USA for intl career, in RSL’s doghouse, no games. Last year of contract. DCU would aim to reach new deal. #dcu — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) July 28, 2022

Moving Ochoa for allocation money is a deal laden with a little bit of risk, as Goff reports that a chunk of allocation hangs in the balance pending a contract decision from Ochoa.

Because Ochoa is in the final year of his contract, United would pay a portion of the unspecified allocation money right away and the balance only if Ochoa signs a new contract with D.C., said one person, who requested anonymity in order to speak freely on the matter.

It does seal the end of what has been an extended saga. Ochoa’s time at Real Salt Lake has been steadily drawing to a close following a controversial freezing out by the club.

Maybe this is what was meant when rumors surfaced yesterday that David Ochoa was a target for teams like Manchester United — the Wayne Rooney connection. Or, well, maybe not.