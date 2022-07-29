David Ochoa traded to D.C. United for 2023 allocation money

Real Salt Lake announced the departure today of RSL academy product and former first-choice goalkeeper David Ochoa in a trade to D.C. United for future allocation money.

The only certainty for RSL is a $75,000 general allocation money payout in 2023, with no allocation changing hands until next year.

The deal affords RSL potential allocation should Ochoa renew his contract with the MLS side, and no additional allocation otherwise. The deal is structured as follows:

$150,000 each year for 2023 and 2024 should Ochoa sign a new deal through at least 2023

$300,000 in allocation money should Ochoa be transferred outside MLS in 2022

25% of a future transfer fee should Ochoa be transferred from D.C. United to an outside club

The second and third points may combine, with the 25% fee applying in both cases, but there’s no clarity on that front.

All signs previously pointed to Ochoa leaving following the expiration of his MLS contract at the end of 2022, but this move may indicate a potential shift in his plans and his agent’s plans.

RSL general manager Elliot Fall: