What we’re watching in Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake

How to watch When : Sunday, July 3 | 6:00 p.m. MT

: Sunday, July 3 | 6:00 p.m. MT Where : Allianz Field, Minneapolis, MN

: Allianz Field, Minneapolis, MN Television broadcast: KMYU

KMYU Digital Streaming : KSL TV & KSL Sports apps, ESPN+ (out of market)

: KSL TV & KSL Sports apps, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: English - ESPN700 AM. Spanish - KBMG Latino 106.3 FM, La Gran D 102.3 FM and KTUB 1600 AM.

Real Salt Lake are coming off a disappointing draw at home to a poor Columbus Crew team. They remain undefeated at home, which is a great stat halfway through the season, but goalscoring remains a major issue for the team. Today they take on a Minnesota United team that are coming off a 3-2 over the Galaxy in LA. The Loons are sitting at 10th in the west (RSL are currently in 3rd). Real needs to make up some ground from dropping points at home and this could be a good chance to do so.

Scoring

Far and away the biggest concern for Real Salt Lake when they took on Columbus was their lack of ability to score. Savarino was left alone and when he could find another attacker, they didn’t make much of the opportunities they had. Granted, Wood and Kreilach are out, but between Sava, Rubin, Meram, Chang, Cordova, Menendez, and Julio, the team has to figure something out. They have good players. It was nice to see Menendez return to the field for RSL, but strange that a fully healthy and available Anderson didn’t see a single minute.

Jefferson

One thing that will be of interest is how Jefferson Savario is used, what’s expected of him, and what he’s able to accomplish. Against San Jose, he looked free and dangerous. But in the Columbus match, he looked isolated and unable to connect. That’s certainly not all on him. The team might not be setup best for his strengths. Without a ten, RSL are expecting much more of the creativity to come from the wings. Sava is good at that, but he can’t be the only creative force on the team.

RSL availability report

Out: Farnsworth (right ankle), Halsey (ankle), Kreilach (back), Wood (abductor)

Questionable: Halsey (ankle)

International Duty: Luna (U-20 United States)

On assignment with Monarchs: Dewsnup, Garcia, Hidalgo, Beavers, Benitez, Wellings, Kei, Kablan

Predicted lineup