RSL downed 3-2 by Minnesota United despite comeback effort

Taking on the Loons. So many plays on words we could do there. Let’s not. So, what will this match bring? Will RSL get the 3 points on the road? We shall see! We have been outscored 15-7 in Minnesota, so let’s hope the goal drought from last match doesn’t carry over.

1’ RSL, in the white uniforms, kicks off - Justin Glad is not on the field or on the bench. Since I have not seen any news on this, I have no idea where he is.

9’ and the Loons score. Really just not great defending and Reynoso get’s his 6th goal for the season

15’ Rubio fouled hard - yellow awarded to Minnesota

19’ an exciting series of plays and Cordova almost scores. So far not much coordinated defense on RSL’s part.

22’ we get reminded by the telecast that we are tied for worst in MLS this season for conceding goals off of set pieces. Yay!

27’ the Loons should have scored - seriously, I am not sure how they missed

28’ Lod the Loon does not get a yellow - although Mastroeni thinks he deserves it.

29’ Ruiz takes a hard shot from way outside of the box but keeps it on frame - good save.

33’ Ruiz gets a yellow, doesn’t look like a yellow to me, but I’m not a PRO ref, so what do I know.

37’ foul and a yellow given to Herrera - I am not seeing any contact on the replay, once again, I am not ‘pro’ so, I guess I will just leave it at that.

45’ 3 minutes of stoppage time awarded.

45’+1 Herrera - dangerous foul but does not get a yellow, and a PK is awarded. Loons score and go up 2-0. MacMath stopped the penalty but not the follow. Seriously an amazing save on the PK.

Halftime - What a disappointing showing for RSL so far. Cordova does not seem to be a starting striker for an MLS club. We are almost at the halfway point of the season and I just haven’t seen him be a consistent finisher. We really miss Kreilach on nights like this. Bobby Wood isn’t the answer either. While I like Rubin, he isn’t consistently finishing either. So, what changes are coming in the second half? Will we see Julio get some extended minutes? We will find out!

46’ Looks like we are getting Loffelsend for the second half - Scott Caldwell goes out.

56’ OK, now we are getting another early sub! This is interesting, Julio, after getting no minutes last week is getting 35 minutes tonight. He is on for Rubin.

61’ And the game is officially out of hand. 3-0 Minnesota goes up.

66’ RSL really using subs and trying to shore up the defense while trying to bring a spark to the offense. Chang and Holt come on, and off goes Herrera and Meram. This ought to be interesting, and clearly the center backs were not gelling tonight, so maybe Holt will bring a different energy?

71’ And RSL SCORES!!! Savarino gets it in the back of the net!

76’ And Julio scores!! 3-2 Minnesota still on top. Can RSL strike again?? The team looks very different out there now. The first 65 minutes was more or less all Loons, so, can the Claret and Cobalt complete the comeback?

90’ And no. No magical comeback, but I loved that we made some changes on the field and things improved! Too bad we didn’t have some of those changes earlier.

So, the good guys drop 3 points in Minnesota and come back home to take on our friendly Rocky Mountain Cup foes. Tough night. Tough that the adjustments came too late.