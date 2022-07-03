RSL vs. Minnesota United: Player of the Match

Well, I for one was not happy about the result tonight. I even changed my shirt to a more lucky RSL shirt during halftime, but alas, it only brought us two goals, which wasn’t enough to make up the poor first half. Well, I will wear a lucky shirt for the whole match this coming Saturday!

So, what went wrong tonight? We missed Glad. Sadly, the hamstring injury did not help us tonight. While Silva said he felt good next to Kappelhof, the result didn’t show that they were on the same page.

We missed Löffelsend in the middle. His energy and hustle has put him in a starting role. We need to finish chances. We had chances, and we couldn’t finish. I am not laying all the blame on Cordova, but he has not shown to be the finisher we need him to be. There are a number of factors, but we need to find an answer sooner rather than later.

So, who gets the nod? Well, Jefferson Savarino, showed up. With an assist and a goal, and also he had 6 key passes! 6! The rest of RSL combined had 5. So, yes, Savarino, so glad to have you back! And let’s keep up the great play and get 3 points at home next week!