Savarino rescues RSL point at the death in 2-2 draw vs. San Jose

Real Salt Lake were sent home with a solitary point against San Jose Earthquakes, with Jefferson Savarino providing a hero’s goal deep in stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 draw.

The match started in inauspicious fashion, with Cristian Espinoza finishing a penalty past Zac MacMath following a Justen Glad handball around the 15th minute.

Six minutes later, RSL’s Jasper Löffelsend scored a lovely goal to equalize, finishing with real neatness on the run. It was a goal indicative of the midfielder’s impact on the team of late.

Jeremy Ebobisse put San Jose back ahead in the 62nd minute, with Espinoza capitalizing on a terrible pass out of the back from MacMath before a pass into the San Jose striker.

The match finished in dramatic fashion, with Justin Meram sending an inch-perfect cross to Savarino in the box past the far post; the Venezuelan controlled the ball and sent a beautiful shot toward the far post for the draw.