Player Ratings: Minnesota 3-2 RSL

Zac MacMath - 7 It’s not very often that the keeper gets a high score when three goals go in the net. This game was a bit different though. MacMath saved a PK (that unfortunately for him ended up going in off a rebound) and made four pretty difficult saves.

Johan Kappelhof - 4.5 Kappelhof got a the start with Glad being unavailable and had some good moments and some bad moments. His worst moment was getting beat by Amarilla on the 3rd Minnesota goal.

Andrew Brody - 4.5 Brody got off to a rough start with a miscommunication on the first Reynoso goal. It looked like Brody slowed up or deferred his defensive responsibility, but it’s hard to say.

Marcelo Silva - 5.5 Silva was a stabilizing presence in the back. None of Minnesota’s goals were any fault of his.

Aaron Herrera - 4.5 One could make an argument that Herrera’s penalty was a bit harsh, but either way, this seems to be a trend over the past few games that Herrera has to be more careful with.

Pablo Ruiz - 5.5 Ruiz had a few surprisingly errant passes in the first half which contributed to RSL not getting into much of a rhythm. He cleaned things up in the second half and had some good moments and some great tackles.

Scott Caldwell - 5 Caldwell didn’t have a poor game, but things were simply out of RSL’s control in the first half and a lot of it had to do with getting beat in the middle of the field.

Jefferson Savarino - 7.5 Savarino was RSL’s most dangerous player in the game and ended up with a goal and an assist. It’s as simple as that.

Justin Meram - 4.5 Meram made a step to win the ball on Reynoso in the 9th minute and lost that battle. Reynoso scored and things got off on the wrong foot. Meram was unable to create much going forward either.

Sergio Cordova - 5 Cordova had a couple half chances, but no goals to show for it. He battled, but was not the kind of threat that a team needs from it’s starting forward.

Rubio Rubin - 5 Rubin got another start but was unable to get a shot off even though he was quite active.

Substitutes

Jasper Loffelsend - 7 Loffelsend came on at the half and seemed to change the complexion of the game with his energy. RSL was much better in the second half, in large part due to Loffelsend.

Anderson Julio - 6.5 Julio is back to his old ways of being a very dangerous super sub. He scored a beautiful header off of a corner kick and put it in at the far post.

Maikel Chang - 6 Chang was not credited with an assist on the Savarino goal, but it was Chang that put it in the right place to make it happen.

Erik Holt - 5 Holt got his first minutes in a while and looked slightly out of form. Luck was on his side when he did not get sent off with a forearm to the back of Reynoso’s head late in the game.