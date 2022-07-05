Royal Roundup: US men qualify for 2024 Olympics

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

For the first time since 2008, the US men will be returning to the Olympics. The U-20 team defeated Honduras 3-0, advancing to the final and gaining the automatic berth to both the 2024 Olympics in France and U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

USA would go on to win the Concacaf U-20 tournament with a 6-0 win over Dominican Republic. [MLS][TBG]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[MLS][KSL] RSL to face Liga MX leaders Atlas in the Leagues Cup Showcase in September.

[RSL][MLS] RSL fell 2-1 vs Miami in the U-15 final. Javier Morales son assisted on Miami’s first goal, and scored the winner.

[RSL][AP][ST] Recap: Minnesota United 3, RSL 2.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[MLS] How MLS Next bridges the gap between youth and pro.

[90M] Becky Sauerbrunn shares her opinions on the future of the NWSL.

[USSP] Playing for the now in MLS. Up one year, down the next.

USA

[SI][FRS][AP] Megan Rapinoe will be the first soccer player to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

[TCUS] Orlando ousts Nashville in PK’s to move on to US Open Cup semifinal.

[TS] The US Justice Dept. will turn over $92 million to FIFA, CONMEBOL, and CONCACAF after corruption investigation concludes.

[TIAT][MLS] US International Tyler Adams to join Leeds United in the EPL.

INTERNATIONAL