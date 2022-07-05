 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royal Roundup: US men qualify for 2024 Olympics

RSL v MIN recaps, Rapinoe to get medal of freedom, Ronaldo wants out of Man U. contract, Women’s Euro preview, and more...

By Kreg Asay
FBL-CONCACAF-U-20-USA-DOM Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time since 2008, the US men will be returning to the Olympics. The U-20 team defeated Honduras 3-0, advancing to the final and gaining the automatic berth to both the 2024 Olympics in France and U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

USA would go on to win the Concacaf U-20 tournament with a 6-0 win over Dominican Republic. [MLS][TBG]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

  • [MLS][KSL] RSL to face Liga MX leaders Atlas in the Leagues Cup Showcase in September.
  • [RSL][MLS] RSL fell 2-1 vs Miami in the U-15 final. Javier Morales son assisted on Miami’s first goal, and scored the winner.
  • [RSL][AP][ST] Recap: Minnesota United 3, RSL 2.

MLS Projected Points

Soapbox Oracle Standings (Nashville eliminated from USOC)

MLS / USL / NWSL

  • [MLS] How MLS Next bridges the gap between youth and pro.
  • [90M] Becky Sauerbrunn shares her opinions on the future of the NWSL.
  • [USSP] Playing for the now in MLS. Up one year, down the next.

USA

  • [SI][FRS][AP] Megan Rapinoe will be the first soccer player to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
  • [TCUS] Orlando ousts Nashville in PK’s to move on to US Open Cup semifinal.
  • [TS] The US Justice Dept. will turn over $92 million to FIFA, CONMEBOL, and CONCACAF after corruption investigation concludes.
  • [TIAT][MLS] US International Tyler Adams to join Leeds United in the EPL.

INTERNATIONAL

  • [Goal][FFT][CBS][NBC] Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave Manchester United.
  • [FFT] Women’s Euro 2022 kicks off this month. Here’s all you need to know.
  • [NBC] Rating the new Premier League 2022-23 kits.
  • [ESPN] UEFA launching program to combat online abuse of players.

