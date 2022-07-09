RSL finalizing Everton Luiz international transfer

Everton Luiz’s final minutes for Real Salt Lake have likely already been played, with general manager Elliot Fall announcing during the broadcast of tonight’s match that an international transfer is forthcoming.

“We’re working on a transfer internationally, and we’re trying to finalize something, which is why he’s not available in the 20 tonight,” Fall said in an interview with Brian Dunseth. “We’ll have more to tell in the coming days.”

On ESPN 700, RSL radio personality Spencer Warne gave additional context on the move, reporting that Everton Luiz is joining Belgian side SK Beveren on a permanent transfer. If Beveren sounds familiar, it’s because the club is also owned by RSL co-owner David Blitzer.

The move answers one of the major remaining questions about RSL’s roster, and it’s a question that’s been given additional importance for two distinct reasons. The first is the rise of Jasper Löffelsend, who has proven to have surprising quality following his selection in the 2022 MLS Draft. The second is the rumored arrival of Gustavo Cuellar, who, if he arrived, would fill a starting position easily — eliminating nearly all available minutes for the player.

The Cuellar rumor has persisted, but there’s as yet no certainty as to whether he arrives or not.