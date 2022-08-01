Royal Roundup: England wins 2022 Women’s Euros

England scores late in 2nd extra time period to win the Women’s Euro 2020 tournament. Chloe Kelly put in the winning goal after Germany failed to clear a corner kick after the game was tied 1-1 after 90 minutes.
- [USSP] Saturday roundup of MLS games.
- [MLS] Houston Dynamo embarrassed by a 6-0 loss to Philadelphia Union.
- [CBS][90M] Chicago Fire has agreed to a transfer of goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina to Chelsea at the end of the 2022 MLS season.
- [90M] Chicago Red Stars’ midfielder Alyssa Mautz announces her retirement.
- [MLS] England legend Wayne Rooney made his MLS coaching debut for D.C. United on Sunday vs Orlando City.
- [90M] Frontrunners for the 2022 MLS Golden Glove.
- [SSD] New York City FC and the city of New York appear to be close to a stadium deal in Flushing Meadows.
USA
- [USSP] Orlando City to face Sacramento Republic in US Open Cup final.
- [SBI] The names of newly eligible players for the US Soccer Hall of Fame have been announced. Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley, and Dwayne De Rosario highlight the list.
INTERNATIONAL
- [Goal] The Euro 2022 final between England and Germany set a new attendance record for a Woman’s European Championship game with 87,192 fans.
- [SI] Retired USWNT midfielder Heather O’Reilly comes out of retirement to play for Irish club Shelbourne FC as they prepare for the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
- [Goal] Queen Elizabeth congratulated the Lady Lionesses as “inspirational” after their Euro 2022 win.
