Player Ratings: San Jose 2-2 RSL

Zac MacMath - 4.5 Two saves does not make up for the horrible pass from goal that ended quickly with a San Jose goal. MacMath's body language immediately after confirmed that he made a mistake.

Andrew Brody - 7 Brody floated around the mid to final third like an eel and created some good scoring chances for RSL. Justly, he got an assist on Loffelsend's goal.

Justen Glad - 5.5 The ref whistled Glad for a pretty clear handball after VAR on what was an unnecessary defensive breakdown. Other than that, Glad had a pretty good showing.

Marcelo Silva - 6 Silva was there on some hard-nosed plays and had plenty of shoulder to shoulder battles that he won.

Aaron Herrera - 5.5 Herrera had some really nice moments when he got away from his defender and put the ball in front of the goal. On the other hand, he had a head-scratching clearance that gifted San Jose a goal.

Nick Besler - 4.5 Besler was almost not involved in the middle of the field and the feel of the game changed a bit when he came off.

Jasper Loffelsend - 7 The German got his first MLS goal on a great run when he controlled the ball and pulled off a tough angle shot to put RSL back in the game. He also played his role well to win the ball on help-defense plays.

Jefferson Savarino - 7 Savarino got six shots off and, more importantly, did Sava things by scoring a goal in the dying seconds of the game to earn RSL a much-needed goal. He is now officially RSL's leading goal-scorer.

Justin Meram - 6.5 Meram was good on the left side, working the ball higher up the field. He was rewarded with an assist after doing great work to create a chance through traffic to set up Savarino.at the end of the game.

Maikel Chang - 5 Chang would do what he needed to to get others in position to score but then uncharacteristically sent it awry.

Sergio Cordova - 4 Cordova, as has been the case for most of the season, got in positions to score but pulled off the nearly impossible by not seeing it to completion. He beat the keeper and then somehow lost his balance, taking a softy which was then saved by a defender on the goal line.

Substitutes

Anderson Julio - 5 Julio got close to a half hour to make an impact and while.he didn't get a shot off, he did demand enough attention to open the game up a bit.

Scott Caldwell - 6 Caldwell calmed things down a bit coming on as a sub. He played a savvy game and helped RSL make a push.

Rubio Rubin - 5.5 Rubin looked aware and alert. He got a tough shot off that the keeper somehow saved.

Diego Luna - 5.5 Luna seemed the most comfortable he has thus far for RSL in the minutes he got against San Jose. He played loose and confident and may have done enough to earn more minutes.