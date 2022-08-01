RSL vs. San Jose: Player of the Match

Well, I think we can all agree that RSL was it’s own worst enemy in this match. Sloppy play, turnovers, you name it. Then, the ‘blond bombshell’ leveled it. Now, that might make you wonder who was running the twitter feed for Real Salt Lake, but looks like we have a new nickname for a player. So, Jasper leveled the match after a sloppy giveaway. And we went into the half level.

Now, if the match did not have a second half, Jasper might have won player of the match. It did have a second half, and that is where things went wrong, and then went right, and well, it was a mess of a match, and I don’t think anyone is upset that Jefferson Savarino is on the team, or that we left with a point.

So, let’s talk about Jefferson Savarino, the player of the match. He had 6 shots, one going in during the 5th minute of stoppage time. He had 2 key passes, and he never stopped hustling. Was he perfect? No. Was he the key in walking away with a point? Yes. Does that take away anything at all from Justin Meram’s ankle breaking moves that allowed him to get a pass to Savarino in the closing seconds of the match? Nope, Meram was incredible on that play, but Savarino finished it. And that is the key. We have needed a finisher and Savarino is doing that, and is now the teams leading scorer.