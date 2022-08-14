RSL wins important duel over Seattle Sounders, wins 2-1

12’ — Raul Ruidiaz scored what appeared to be an opener for Seattle, but a player (I don’t know who — I heard multiple names and don’t remember which was the last one) was in an offside position on the play. Lucky for RSL, too, because their defending was incredibly bad on the play. (OK, it was Roldan offside on a Lodeiro pass.)

Seattle 0-1 RSL | 32’ — Sergio Cordova scores the opening salvo with an incredible solo counter attack sprung by Jefferson Savarino. Cordova’s first shot was weak, tame, and probably caught Stefan Frei out with it being as poorly taken as it was. His second shot was composed and excellent. Savarino’s pass — which probably is snubbed for an assist because of Cordova’s first shot — put Cordova behind the back line really well, and his run was likewise excellent.

HT — Jasper Löffelsend is taken off at the half, with Scott Caldwell coming on in his stead.

58’ — Erik Holt enters for Justin Meram. RSL goes with three center backs. Well, alright.

Seattle 1-1 RSL | 64’ — Albert Rusnak scores an equalizer, finishing from outside the box and nestling the ball in the corner. It’s basically his trademark.

Seattle 1-2 RSL | 65’ — Andrew Brody with a really neat finish, capitalizing on a far post cross from Jefferson Savarino. It’s such a nice goal.

66’ Maikel Chang is shown a yellow card. Maybe for dissent? Kicking the ball away? It didn’t seem super clear.

70’ | Sergio Cordova off, Rubio Rubin on. Rubin is then immediately caught by a high boot from Seattle’s Cristian Roldan.

85’ | Bode Hidalgo and Anderson Julio enter for Jefferson Savarino and Maikel Chang.

90+5’ | Fredy Montero has an incredible opportunity to equalize, but he doesn’t connect with a cross across the face of MacMath’s goal.