Player Ratings: Seattle 1-2 RSL

Zac MacMath - 6 MacMath had to stay alert and focused the whole game with Seattle’s unrelenting pressure.

Andrew Brody - 6.5 Brody got his second goal of the season making a nice run at the far post and putting a ball into the right spot to get it past Frei.

Justen Glad - 6.5 Glad had a nice bounce back game after what he said was not his best game (in so many words) against LAFC last week.

Marcelo Silva - 5.5 Silva battled over and over again and did his best to impart discipline across the back line.

Aaron Herrera - 6 Herrera showed his athleticism in Seattle. He beat players with his speed and had a nice overall game.

Pablo Ruiz - 5 Outside of a right-footed shot in the first half, Ruiz had a pretty quiet game.

Jasper Loffelsend - 5.5 Jasper came out on top on a few help-defense plays before being subbed off at the half after colliding with the referee.

Jefferson Savarino - 8 Savarino dished out a handful of chances for RSL and picked up two more assists finding Cordova and Brody who were able to convert.

Justin Meram - 6 Meram was one of just a few players on RSL that was able to work the ball higher up the field and take the ball out of Seattle’s possession. He also absorbed a couple hard fouls.

Maikel Chang - 5 Changhad a copule of decent connecting passes to alleviate pressure but also got caught ball watching on defense when Seattle very well could have scored.

Sergio Cordova - 7.5 Cordova took advantage of a nice through ball from Savarino and even though the Soudners stopped his first shot, his second effort was enough to fool two defenders and put RSL up. He also played a big role on defense heading out plenty of aerial balls. This was Cordova’s best game of the year.

Substitutes

Scott Caldwell - 5.5 Caldwell came on at the half as RSL’s first sub and made some smart plays down the stretch. On the other hand, he lost his mark more than he should have.

Erik Holt - 4.5 Holt came on around the 60th minute and Rusnak scored on him pretty shortly thereafter.

Rubio Rubin - 6 Rubin came on when RSL was under the gun and played an important role on defense to close out the game.

Anderson Julio - N/A

Bode Hidalgo - N/A