RSL vs. Seattle Sounders: Player of the Match

You know, it always feels nice to get a win against any Pacific Northwest team. It is even better when it is on the road. And when it is against your former captain? Even better. Just to be clear, Albert Rusnak did score, and while it was his second goal of the season, it almost allowed his team to keep a point at home.

I, for one, am not sad to see Albert’s $1.8 million salary go away. With only 2 goals on the season and no assists, Albert hasn’t really done much in Seattle. Not surprising. Now, let’s talk about our player of the match!

Andrew Brody might just be the opposite of Albert. Humble, hard working, always giving 100% on the pitch, and on top of that, only makes $89,000 a year. He currently also has 2 goals on the season, and has added 3 assists. All while playing out of position as a left back. Not too bad at all.

His goal in this match was the deciding factor, and his hustle and play also had him statistically just the best player on RSL for the night. He made a difference on defense as well, and helped RSL pick up three points on the road. Not bad at all. Take a bow Andrew, and I am sure glad you are on the RSL team.