If you have been around the Cobalt and Claret for any amount of time, you know Javier Morales, El Maestro. Number 11 was magic with the ball at his feet. There was a bitter taste in the mouths of many RSL fans when he just basically was let go. It was a strange moment, and if you want to refresh on that (it is painful, be warned) you can check it out here: https://www.rslsoapbox.com/2017/2/10/14544816/javier-morales-exit-real-salt-lake-saga

Now, When Matthew Doyle writes I generally pay attention. The Armchair Analyst has some good things to report, and good opinions on happenings around the league. So, it was very interesting to see what he had to write about our recent transfer from the USL. (see full article here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/news/smartest-moves-from-the-secondary-transfer-window )

And finally, I love RSL breaking new ground with their purchase of 18-year-old USYNT playmaker Diego Luna from El Paso Locomotive of the USL Championship. It is, I think, the most significant USL-to-MLS transfer ever, at least from a perception standpoint. And Luna has the talent to make it significant from a “we finally found the next Javier Morales” standpoint as well. - Matthew Doyle

Now, fans felt like the team was the star - and really had Javier Morales, Nick Rimando, and Kyle Beckerman as the big three. When the three of them were on the field there was always a chance. Morales was the man pulling the strings on the offense. So, to compare an 18 year old Diego Luna to him is high praise indeed.

So, what do we make of that? As fans of the club and as fans of Javi, what do we think about him being compared to Diego Luna? He has only played 91 minutes for Real Salt Lake, and often has looked a step behind the game. He did score 13 goals for USL’s El Paso Locomotive. They also won the championship, partly due to his play. He also featured for the US under 20 team that won the CONCACAF championship.

So, will he develop into the next Javier Morales? Will he usher in another decade of greatness to RSL? Will he help the team consistently stay in the hunt for the MLS cup? Will we see his name and number on the West side of the Stadium in the future? I for one will be cheering that he really is the second coming of the Maestro (no offense to the great Javi).