What we’re watching in Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

How to watch When : Saturday, August 20 | 8:00 p.m. MT

: Saturday, August 20 | 8:00 p.m. MT Where : Rio Tinto Stadium | Sandy, UT

: Rio Tinto Stadium | Sandy, UT Television broadcast: KMYU

KMYU Digital Streaming : KSL TV & KSL Sports apps, ESPN+ (out of market)

: KSL TV & KSL Sports apps, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: English - ESPN700 AM. Spanish - KBMG Latino 106.3 FM, La Gran D 102.3 FM and KTUB 1600 AM.

Real Salt Lake are coming off a big three points in Seattle, where they were able to beat the Sounders 2-1. The Vancouver Whitecaps are just below the playoff line but only four points behind RSL. They’d had an up and down season and fell out of the playoff spots when LAG and Seattle drew last night. If RSL wants to keep their playoff place, and perhaps move up a place, they need to win these kinds of home games.

Caldwell

Against Seattle, Jasper Löffelsend came out at the half. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni said that he was dealing with an illness that got the best of him, so they elected to bring in Scott Caldwell. Caldwelll had a mixed game, but certainly was not bad. He came in and helped RSL get an important win. Löffelsend may be back and may start, but Caldwell is a veteran in the league approaching 250 MLS games. Who starts along side Pablo Ruiz is a point of interest for this game.

On an absolute tear

Center forward Sergio Cordova has now scored two goals in two games. He’s a player who has struggled with finishing in his time with Real Salt Lake. That rate is certainly good for a striker, and if he’s able to maintain something similar then he’ll quiet his doubters. He’s now scored six goals this season. RSL’s biggest issue this year has been consistent goal scoring and if he’s found more confidence and consistency, that’ll be huge for the team.

Brody

Andrew Brody’s best attributes were on display last weekend, and that included scoring the game-winning goal. Brody is not a pure defender, but brings more of an attack-mindedness to his position, even in a world where outside backs are expected to provide an offensive threat. While there are certain frustrations with his game, those are more trades-offs you make with his attributes. With Vancouver allowing the 3rd most goal in the west, this is a good chance for his attacking contributes to be on display.

RSL player availability

Out: Kreilach (back), Wood (abductor), Musovski (hamstring)

Questionable: Schmitt (knee)

Pending visa: Braian Ojeda, Bryan Oviedo

With Monarchs: Dewsnup, Garcia, Beavers, Benitez, Wellings, Kei, Orozco