Royal Roundup: US players shine as Leeds rout Chelsea

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and The Inside Look on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

American players Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison shine as Leeds United blew out Chelsea FC 3-0. Christian Pulisic came in as a 2nd half sub for the Blues, but the damage had been done. Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel claims they were actually the better team, but the loss was due to individual mistakes.

[TG][CBS][FRS][MLS][NBC][SI][NBC - Aaronson postgame][90M][Goal][YT - highlights]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[RSL][VAN][FOX][KSL] Recap: RSL 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1.

[RSL] Academy players finished up their German tournament with a 2-4-1 record.

[WFI] Nedum Onuoha interview on various subjects (including RSL).

MLS / USL / NWSL

[90M] New DC United coach Wayne Rooney admitted the 2022 season is a lost cause, looks toward building 2023 team.

[MLS] LAFC becomes the first team to qualify for the 2022 playoffs.

[MG] CF Montreal set to change name yet again after negative fan reaction. They will return to Montreal FC, which was used when they played in USL.

[MLS] Journeyman MLS player Kei Kamara has moved into 3rd place on the all-time scoring list with his 135th goal.

[90M] Newly named San Jose Earthquakes coach Luchi Gonzalez lists goals for 2023, however he will remain as USMNT asst. coach until after the World Cup.

[NWSL] League names Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Sporting Director and Chief Operating Officer.

USA

[MLS] World Cup 2022 kickoff times for US and Canada group stage games.

[Goal] Top 50 players in the USMNT pool, and chances of going to the World Cup.

INTERNATIONAL