Player Ratings: RSL 1-1 Vancouver

Zac MacMath - 6.5 Duty called on a handful of occasions and MacMath came through when a save was a reasonable possibility. Sure, a couple of Vancouver chances were close calls, but MacMath did what he could.

Andrew Brody - 5.5 Brody played with some confidence, but chances for Vancouver came through his side a little to frequently.

Justen Glad - 6 Glad did well to position his body on defenders and was overall a stabilizer.

Marcelo Silva - 5.5 Silva had a couple of plays where he did just enough to slow down the attacker and prevent a clear chance.

Aaron Herrera - 6 Herrera brought a more physical game against Vancouver and came out on top. His distribution wasn’t there as often, but his defense was strong.

Pablo Ruiz - 5.5 Pablo had an incredible pass to provide a scoring chance but was sort of quiet beyond that.

Jasper Loffelsend - 6.5 Loffelsend provided a perfectly weighted ball to Cordova to create a great scoring chance. It turned out to be RSL’s lone goal.

Jefferson Savarino - 6 Savarino got a few shots as he does most games and two of them came down to inches. Unfortunately, neither went in. The keeper made one incredible save and the crossbar another, but Savarino was absolutely a threat on offense again.

Justin Meram - 6 Meram had a great shot and a couple of nice plays to create good looks at the goal. He also put in quite a bit of work on defense.

Maikel Chang - 5.5 Chang had two shots but neither looked like it was even close to going in. He did not have a very impactful performance.

Sergio Cordova - 7 Similar to last week, Cordova capitalized on a great through ball. Except this time, he finished it on his first attempt. It feels like he is feeling much more confident and comfortable.

Substitutes

Anderson Julio - 5.5 It felt like Julio was only able to stretch the field for about 10 minutes or so when Vancouver threw numbers forward. That said, Julio was not able to play to his strengths.

Scott Caldwell - 5.5 Caldwell helped keep Vancouver from getting shots in the box and did a pretty decent job in a short amount of time.

Rubio Rubin - 5 Rubin did not get into the game at an opportune time to score since RSL was already settling into the back to absorb pressure.

Erik Holt - 3.5 Holt was only on the field for about 7 minutes and was brought in to do one thing - close out the game defensively. Just a few minutes after he came on, he lost an aerial battle and Vancouver tied the game.