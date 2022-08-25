Power Ranking Averages - Week 26 (8/25/22)

13 out of 15 sites published for week 26. One site is on drop notice for not updating in 6 weeks.

A reminder of what Power Rankings should be (not that every site does of course...): ”If two teams played tomorrow, given their current injury concerns, form, and other considerations, who is likely to win on a neutral field? All things being equal, who is the best team going forward, based on what we know now?” -Richard Farley, NBC Sports ProSoccerTalk. 3/11/14

Sites Used

You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.

Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.

I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.

Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list. Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.

All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.

2022 Power Ranking Average Place Team Wk 25 Wk 26 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2022 Avg Place Team Wk 25 Wk 26 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2022 Avg 21 Atlanta United FC 19.27 20.73 8 24 4.4 17.1 3 Austin FC 3.36 3.82 3 11 2.18 8 24 Charlotte FC 23.45 23.09 21 27 1.83 22.6 23 Chicago Fire 20.27 22.55 14 26 3.05 20.1 13 Cincinnati (FC) 13 13.45 8 20 3.73 19.2 18 Colorado Rapids 15.73 17.82 11 23 2.9 14.8 9 Columbus Crew SC 8.45 10.18 6 13 2.5 11.5 28 D.C. United 27.73 28 28 28 0 23.4 8 Dallas (FC) 6.82 8.18 6 18 3.06 9 27 Houston Dynamo 26.36 26.36 24 27 1.17 21 15 Inter Miami CF 17 14.91 8 21 3.78 22.7 12 L.A. Galaxy 12.18 12.64 8 20 3.53 9.2 1 Los Angeles FC 1.09 1 1 2 0.28 2 6 Minnesota United FC 7.09 5.91 4 10 1.71 11 4 Montreal (CF) 5.36 4.45 2 21 4.77 12.3 11 Nashville SC 16.18 12.09 7 17 3.09 9 14 New England Revolution 12.18 14.36 5 21 4.02 13.6 5 New York City FC 4.36 4.64 2 11 2.66 6.2 7 New York RB 8.91 7.64 5 10 1.33 6.4 16 Orlando City SC 18 15.64 7 23 4.18 13.4 2 Philadelphia Union 1.91 2 1 3 0.41 2.9 19 Portland Timbers 15.36 18.09 7 22 3.69 14.4 10 Real Salt Lake 10.36 10.91 6 17 3.27 10.3 25 San Jose Earthquakes 25 23.73 18 26 2.37 23.6 17 Seattle Sounders FC 17 16 11 20 3.4 12.9 26 Sporting Kansas City 26.27 26 21 27 1.65 23.8 22 Toronto FC 18.82 21.27 11 26 4.91 21.5 20 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 22.82 19.73 14 26 3.49 22.9

Highest Standard Deviation: Toronto FC 4.91

Lowest Standard Deviation: DC United 0.0

Biggest Rise: Nashville SC up 4.

Biggest Fall: Portland Timbers down 5.

New Lows: DCU (28th x8), HOU (27th x2).

New Highs: Inter Miami (15th), LAFC (1st x19), MTL (4th).

Site Bias

All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.

This bias list is based on Season Average and not weekly ranking.

2022 Power Ranking Bias SITE BIAS AVG Sag 538 Wh Sc Mass Son ESPN MLS C+C Odds VSS Sim USSP M-NW Fbrg B-way AVG SITE BIAS AVG Sag 538 Wh Sc Mass Son ESPN MLS C+C Odds VSS Sim USSP M-NW Fbrg B-way AVG Atlanta United FC 17.1 0.7 -2.3 -4.5 2.7 3.9 0.2 0.7 -1.9 -1.4 2.7 0.1 0.4 -6.4 2 -2.4 17.1 Austin FC 8 1.5 1 1.1 -2.1 2.2 -0.8 0 -5.9 2.9 0.9 1.1 1.2 -0.6 -3.4 -3.2 8 Charlotte FC 22.6 1.5 0.6 0.9 -0.1 3.6 -1.2 -1.1 -0.3 1.1 -1.2 0.4 0.7 0.3 -2.2 -1.1 22.6 Chicago Fire 20.1 1.6 0.4 -7.4 -0.1 0.9 0.4 0.4 -0.7 4.1 0.4 0.1 -0.1 -0.6 -0.4 0 20.1 Cincinnati (FC) 19.2 2.6 2.3 -0.9 0.3 2.5 -0.8 -2 -0.1 2.7 -1.5 0.1 1.1 -2.9 -3.4 -6.3 19.2 Colorado Rapids 14.8 -2.8 0.6 1.9 1 0 -0.8 0.1 2.9 -0.4 -0.1 -2.4 -0.6 1.2 1.8 -3 14.8 Columbus Crew SC 11.5 -0.8 -1.7 -4.3 -1.8 -0.4 2 3.1 -0.9 3.6 0 0.4 -1.2 2.8 3.2 0 11.5 D.C. United 23.4 1.1 0.3 -1.4 0.4 1.4 0.9 1.1 -4.3 -0.6 0 -0.4 0.1 0.9 2.5 0.2 23.4 Dallas (FC) 9 -0.4 0.8 3.1 -0.3 -2.9 -1.2 0.3 -1 4.3 -0.9 -0.2 0.5 0 0.6 -2.9 9 Houston Dynamo 21 0.7 3.3 -0.7 0.7 -1.1 -1.8 -0.5 -4.9 1 -0.6 0.5 -2.3 2.5 -0.5 -1.9 21 Inter Miami CF 22.7 2.3 1 0.1 0.3 -0.1 -2.2 -0.9 1.1 0.9 -2.5 2 -0.9 -1.2 -3.2 0.8 22.7 L.A. Galaxy 9.2 0.6 -1.9 2 -0.3 0.8 0.3 0.5 0.3 -2 0.3 1.3 1.5 -1.7 1.4 -0.5 9.2 Los Angeles FC 2 0.5 -0.9 0.8 0.2 0.1 -1 0.2 0.1 -0.9 0.7 1.9 0.2 -0.5 -0.2 -0.5 2 Minnesota United FC 11 -1.9 -0.3 -6.7 -2.1 -3 0.7 2 2.3 3.4 0.5 -1 2.3 5.4 -0.4 3.8 11 Montreal (CF) 12.3 0.8 -1 9.5 0.4 1 0.1 -2.2 1.2 1.4 -0.7 -0.2 -0.3 -3.9 -4.8 -4.8 12.3 Nashville SC 9 -1.2 -0.8 3.4 -2.2 0.2 -1.9 0.2 1.8 0.6 1.7 -3.2 2.8 2.8 -0.3 -0.8 9 New England Revolution 13.6 0.1 -1.3 -5.8 2 0.4 2.1 0.4 2.2 -5.7 0.9 1.1 -0.3 1 4.1 2.2 13.6 New York City FC 6.2 1.7 -3.8 -0.8 1.5 2.8 1.3 -2.1 2.5 -3.2 2 0.8 -0.9 0.8 1.6 -4.4 6.2 New York RB 6.4 -1.9 -1.4 -1.1 -0.1 1.1 -0.6 0.8 -1.8 0.8 3.9 -0.9 0.9 2.8 0.7 -2.3 6.4 Orlando City SC 13.4 2.1 0 6.7 -0.5 -0.6 -1 0 -2.5 -1.1 -0.6 -0.2 -0.1 -2.6 0.1 6.3 13.4 Philadelphia Union 2.9 -0.8 0.4 -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 1.1 -0.1 2.1 0.2 -0.3 -0.4 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.5 2.9 Portland Timbers 14.4 -1.6 3.6 -6.3 0.6 -2.9 0 1.5 0.1 0.4 0 0.5 2.9 0.8 1.3 1.4 14.4 Real Salt Lake 10.3 0.2 1.4 1.8 -0.7 -2 -1.9 1.6 -0.6 4.2 -2.6 -1.2 -2.3 -0.5 -0.4 4.6 10.3 San Jose Earthquakes 23.6 -1.7 0.5 -3.5 -0.8 -2.8 1.9 1.7 0.8 2.3 -1.3 -0.6 1.4 1.2 -1.3 1.1 23.6 Seattle Sounders FC 12.9 -3.8 -1.2 4.8 1.1 1.2 4 -6.3 5.5 -7.2 2.8 -0.2 -4.7 -1.4 0.9 3.6 12.9 Sporting Kansas City 23.8 -2.6 -0.2 2.4 1 -1.4 1.3 0.9 1.9 -4.2 -0.3 -0.6 -1.1 -0.1 1.8 3.6 23.8 Toronto FC 21.5 2.9 2.3 -6 -0.9 -0.1 -1 1 -1.4 -6.7 -0.5 1.9 0.3 1.4 0.8 4.6 21.5 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 22.9 -0.4 -0.2 2 1 -3.3 1 0.1 3 0.6 -2.8 0.5 -0.6 -0.5 -1.6 2.4 22.9 Most Bias VS 2.9 3.6 9.5 2 3.6 4 3.1 5.5 4.3 3.9 2 2.9 5.4 4.1 6.3 VS Most Bias FOR -3.8 -3.8 -7.4 -2.2 -3.3 -2.2 -6.3 -5.9 -7.2 -2.8 -3.2 -4.7 -3.9 -4.8 -6.3 FOR WEEK ACCURACY Exact 1 off 2 off 3 off 4 off 5 off 6 off 7+ off Jeff Sagarin 9 8 7 2 1 0 1 0 FiveThirtyEight 12 11 3 1 1 0 0 0 Who Scored 1 7 4 2 1 0 3 10 ESPN 5 5 7 8 1 0 0 2 Massey 9 6 8 2 1 1 0 1 Sonny Moore 9 3 8 3 2 1 1 1 Versus Sports Simulator 12 5 1 8 1 1 0 0 Simmons Ratings 7 12 5 2 2 0 0 0 MLS Network 6 5 6 3 2 4 2 0 MLS Soccer 11 6 8 2 1 0 0 0 Freeborg Power Index 10 5 5 4 2 0 1 1 Coach & Crew N/A Betting Odds 6 8 7 1 1 2 0 3 US Soccer Players N/A Broadway Sports 6 4 3 4 5 5 0 1