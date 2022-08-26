FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake match preview

What RSL needs to do to win

The big thing for RSL? It’s all about managing to score goals. They have a style of play that does not naturally lend itself to scoring goals with any frequency — which is exactly why they’re on 34 goals in 26 games, which places us easily in the bottom third of the league. Our defense has accounted for that, by and large, with 35 conceded — enough for 8th place in the league on that particular metric.

It’s not like FC Dallas is some goalscoring phenom, but they do score more than us and concede less than us, and that solidifies my thinking: We need to do more to score goals. What that thing is, I don’t know.

Match details and forecast

Where : Toyota Park; Frisco, Texas

: Toyota Park; Frisco, Texas When : 7 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time

: 7 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time Forecast: Upper 80s to low 90s, 50–60 percent humidity

Injuries and Absences

Out

Damir Kreilach , whose timeframe remains very much in flux

, whose timeframe remains very much in flux Braian Ojeda , pending a work visa

, pending a work visa Bobby Wood, who is expected to reach full training soon

Questionable

Danny Musovski , who is still recovering from a hamstring issue that he suffered while stillat LAFC

, who is still recovering from a hamstring issue that he suffered while stillat LAFC Tate Schmitt, who has apparently been suffering from a knee injury

With Real Monarchs

Gavin Beavers

Julio Benitez

Jeff Dewsnup

Chris Garcia

Axel Kei

Jaziel Orozco

Jude Wellings

Quote of the Match

They’re really a really good side at the moment. Once they put their starting XI out there and have all their big names in the starting XI, it’s going to be a tough game, obviously. I feel like we’ve got to do the same job as they did at our place, don’t really let the momentum of the home team get a hold of you, try to engage from the very first minute and show they have to fight for any point they want to keep at home. Obviously, we’ll do our tactical analysis and try to break down the game we had with them, and also try to find a game plan that tries to help out us the most. It just comes down to mentality and who’s willing to put in more effort and more work to come out with a good result. It’s not impossible.

Jasper Löffelsend on playing against FC Dallas, via ESPN 700 with Bill Riley

Predicted Lineup and Formation

(3-4-3)

MacMath

Holt, Glad, Silva

Herrera, Ruiz, Löffelsend, Brody

Meram, Cordova, Savarino

Why a 3-4-3? Well, folks around the club this week have been talking a lot about “tactical flexibility,” and where there’s smoke — well, you know the metaphor. I don’t know that there’s actually going to be a change, but I think we have ample evidence to think there might. be. Is it something that would make a difference? Who knows!

Last ten matches