RSL vs. FC Dallas: Player of the Match

Dallas has a good team this year, they also have a really hot and humid venue that wears players down. The start of this match was a struggle for RSL, they looked flat, they didn’t have a lot of team play, and they gave up an early goal. Things did not look good.

The last 30 minutes of the first half saw some better play, chances and it seemed that RSL was on the verge of tying the match a few times, but even with 7 shots, and 2 on frame, nothing. The question was, when was Pablo going to go to the bench? The beginning of the second half? The team came out, continued to make chances, and once again, as has been the bane of the season, nothing was going in. There is a reason we have a negative goal differential.

And then? Substitutions were made, and we finally finished and tied the match! And while statistically there were better players, I am giving the player of the match nod to Anderson Julio. He finished a chance, and salvaged a point on the road. He did exactly what what was hoped for as a super sub, changed the dynamics of the match, scored, and helped the team have a better second half.