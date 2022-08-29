Player Ratings: Dallas 1-1 RSL

Zac MacMath - 6 MacMath, like the rest of the defense, got beat early in the game but quickly recovered and saw the rest of the game out without another goal.

Andrew Brody - 6 Brody was soaring and playing well on his side of the field before Oviedo made his debut.

Justen Glad - 5.5 Glad played well for the vast majority of the game and helped keep some of FC Dallas’ most dangerous players from having their way.

Marcelo Silva - 5.5 Silva helped the defense regroup after conceding an early goal and played a composed match.

Aaron Herrera - 7 That was a strong showing from Herrera on both sides of the ball. Justice was served when he picked up the game-tying assist finding Julio in the box.

Pablo Ruiz - 6.5 Pablo was dangerous throughout the match and was extremely unlucky not to score a goal.

Jasper Loffelsend - 5 Loffelsend put in some real effort as we are accustomed to but did not have any highlight reel moments either.

Jefferson Savarino - 6 Savarino finds a way to get at least a couple shots off every game and this one was no different. Unfortunately, he had a relatively quiet game outside of that.

Justin Meram - 6 Meram put in another tough shift and did some good things going forward. We all thought he’d earned a penalty before VAR turned it back.

Maikel Chang - 4.5 Chang did not have a meaningful impact in Dallas. Typically he is good for at least a couple chances at the goal, but not this time.

Sergio Cordova - 5 Cordova looked tired and without the same energy that we have seen over the past handful of games.

Substitutes

Anderson Julio - 7 Julio did Julio things and scored the game-winner as a super sub with an impressive header that he really had to get up there to reach. Hopefully this propels more of the same going forward.

Rubio Rubin - 5.5 Rubin had one chance he probably should have done better with, but overall was helpful off the bench.

Diego Luna - 6 Luna was lively and helped RSL have a much better second half with his creativity and energy.

Scott Caldwell - N/A

Bryan Oviedo - N/A