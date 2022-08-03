RSL signs Danny Musovski in $250k trade with LAFC

Real Salt Lake announced the signing of LAFC attacker Danny Musovski in a trade for $250,000 in general allocation money.

The allocation money is split between 2022 and 2023, with RSL sending $150,000 in 2022 and the balance in 2023. The trade also includes multiple performance-based allocation money to be sent to LAFC, should the metrics (unspecified in the release) be reached.

The bulk of Musovski’s professional career has been spent at LAFC, but he spent time at Las Vegas Lights and Reno 1868 FC, scoring 21 goals in 55 USL Championship matches. He scored 13 goals at LAFC, including two in 2022 league play.

Musovski played against Real Salt Lake three times for LAFC, scoring no goals in two wins and one loss. He also played against Real Monarchs three times, scoring once in one win and two losses.

Danny Musovski

“I’m really excited to be joining Real Salt Lake, a team that I’ve gotten to know well during my time in Major League Soccer. I’m looking forward to coming in soon and helping the team make the push for the playoffs.”

RSL technical director Kurt Schmid

“We are excited to add a dynamic striker in Danny who provides an additional goal-scoring threat on our roster and fits into our style of play. We’ve monitored him closely since his days in college, and we are excited to be able to integrate him as we enter an important phase of our season.”

RSL roster

Per the RSL press release

Goalkeepers (4): Gavin Beavers, Jeff Dewsnup, Tomas Gomez, Zac MacMath

Defenders (10): Andrew Brody, Zack Farnsworth, Justen Glad, Bret Halsey, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Johan Kappelhof, Jaziel Orozco, Marcelo Silva, Tate Schmitt

Midfielders (10): Julio Benitez, Nick Besler, Scott Caldwell, Maikel Chang, Bode Hidalgo, Damir Kreilach, Jasper Löffelsend, Diego Luna, Pablo Ruiz, Jude Wellings

Forwards (9): Sergio Cordova, Chris Garcia, Anderson Julio, Axel Kei, Justin Meram, Danny Musovski, Rubio Rubin, Jefferson Savarino, Bobby Wood